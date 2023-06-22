Oak Park’s Star Bakery to close in 10 days after 108 years of business

Owners of longstanding Star Bakery in Oak Park say the shop is no longer viable due to the rising costs of labor and ingredients. Founded in 1915, Star Bakery is known for Jewish-style baked goods like challah, rugelach, seven-layer cake, rye breads and more.

The recipes and a few of the jobs from Star Bakery will live on at West Bloomfield’s Diamond Bakery, however.

“It was a very hard decision to close, and we did everything we could to try to save Star Bakery and make it profitable,” said Daniel Buckfire in a news release. He purchased the business in 2021 with David Schechter and Stacy Fox. “Wholesale was always a significant part of the business at Star Bakery, and we determined that we were no longer competitive on this side of the business.”

Fox, who used to own Marty’s Cookies in Birmingham, is a managing partner of both Star and Diamond Bakeries and will be a consultant for Diamond Bakery going forward.

Star Bakery will continue to operate Tues.-Sun. until July 2 at 26031 Coolidge in Oak Park. Sister business Diamond Bakery, open since 1977, is at 6722 Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield.

