Michigan & Trumbull pizzeria to pop-up in Ferndale with round pizzas

Saturday marked the last day for Corktown's Michigan & Trumbull as the modern Detroit-style pizzeria packs up its pans and plates to move to a new location in Detroit’s Elijah McCoy neighborhood, near Marble Bar.

It’ll be a few months before the new spot is ready for service, so in the meantime owners and partners Kristen Calverley and Nate Peck will be popping up inside the Woodward Avenue Brewers, 22646 Woodward in Ferndale.

Calverley told The Detroit News the pop-up won’t have Michigan & Trumbull’s famous Detroit-style pies or roasted vegetables because of the type of ovens that are available, but there will be plenty of pizza.

“The menu will consist of 12-inch round pizzas with some of our more popular topping combos and we’re bulking up our salad options,” she said.

The WAB pop-up will kick off just before downtown Ferndale’s Pig & Whiskey weekend on July 13. Hours that week will be 5-10 p.m. July 13-14 and noon-8 p.m. July 15-16. After that, Michigan & Trumbull will serve out of the WAB 5-10 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 5-9 p.m. Sun.

The new Detroit location for Michigan & Trumbull, 1331 Holden in the new Dreamtroit development, could be ready as soon as early fall. In January, owners announced they would be looking for a new home, partially to avoid having to raise their menu prices.

