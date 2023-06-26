Opening Friday, new Detroit restaurant aims to focus on recovery support for staff

Vigilante Kitchen + Bar is opening in Midtown Friday. The restaurant, a partnership between executive chef Aaron Cozadd and Michigan-based Mission Restaurant Group, aims to offer support for employees who are in addiction recovery.

The food is billed as “beloved Midwestern classics with a twist,” like chicken pho, bao buns, open-faced crab Rangoon, ahi Wellington, braised short ribs and yuzu thyme chicken, plus vegetarian and halal options.

Vigilante Kitchen and Bar, 644 Selden in the former Smith & Co. space, will be different in that it will offer recovery support for its staff. Cozadd’s mission is to help those struggling with addiction by offering guidance, skills, support, on-site meetings, pre-shift meditation, access to counseling and fitness programs. Full-time employees also get health insurance.

“For as long as I can recall, the restaurant industry has carried a dark negative stigma,” said Cozadd, who has a troubled past but is now an ordained Dharma teacher. “At Vigilante Kitchen + Bar, we’re going to illuminate this issue by offering a supportive program for those struggling with addiction.”

Cozadd adds that the fact that there is a bar in the restaurant and that Vigilante is partnering with next-door neighbors Nain Rouge Brewery may seem counter intuitive.

“It was important to me that Vigilante Kitchen + Bar serves alcohol,” he said in a press release announcing Friday’s opening. “A person in recovery who decides to stay in the industry will inevitably need to work around alcohol … we focus on building a strong internal environment to which the external environment becomes inconsequential.”

Once open Friday, Vigilante Kitchen + Bar's hours will be 5-11 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri. Sat. Visit vigilantekitchen.com.

