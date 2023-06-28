Dining calendar: July food events and other restaurant news

Olga’s at Comerica Park in July: Baseball fans can enjoy Olga’s original sandwich, Philly steak and cheese Olga and Olga’s snackers at Tigers’ home games for a limited time July 4-6 and 25-27. Find Olga’s food in section 116. 2100 Woodward, Detroit. olgas.com.

Pepsi-infused ketchup at Comerica Park: Also on July 4, baseball fans at Comerica Park will have a chance to try the new condiment, Pepsi Colachup, a fusion of Pepsi and ketchup. Find samples in section 139. 2100 Woodward, Detroit.

The Fed restaurant lands at Pine Knob Music Theatre: While attending concerts at Pine Knob this summer, music fans can get a taste of Clarkston restaurant the Fed. Find the restaurant’s sausage sandwich and hot beef sandwich with house-made giardiniera at the Fed’s booth at the amphitheatre’s Tree House. 33 Bog Seger Blvd., Clarkston. Thefedcommunity.com.

Fourth of July party bundle at Marrow Provisions: Marrow Provisions and Strauss Bros. Co. are teaming up for a holiday meat bundle that includes two racks of pork ribs, 2 pounds of tri-tip roast and 2 pounds of beef short ribs with three varieties of spice rubs from Strauss Bros. Co. The $100 package can be ordered at app.barn2door.com/3oN7a/all/e8AbO.

Fourth of July packages at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Let this Ann Arbor institution do the cooking this holiday with their “family picnic package” that has an Amish pit-smoked chicken, racks of pit-smoked ribs, mac and cheese, bacon-braised greens, yellow mustard slaw and more, or their barbecue sliders and sides package with pit-smoked barbecue pork sliders. You can also build-your-own combo. Order online for pick up on July 3 or 4. portal.tripleseat.com/direct_bookings/qnzt99v4taw0.

Festa Italiana at Freedom Hill County Park: Celebrate all things Italy at this annual festival that focuses on food, family, fireworks and fun. Highlights are Italian food and wine, Friday night’s fireworks display and a cannoli-eating competition on Sunday. 6-11 p.m. July 14, noon-11 p.m. July 15 and 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. July 16. Free admission, $10 parking. 14900 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. (586) 925-2020. Iaccm.net/events/festa-italiana.

First Taste: Africa at Birmingham First: Sample food from four of the area’s woman-owned African restaurants and pop-ups, including Baobab Fare, Konjo Me, Little Liberia and Taste of Marrakech at this outdoor community event, which is the first in a series and also has live music, storytelling, dancing and more. Dr. Charles Boayue Jr., senior pastor of Birmingham First, said he hopes the event brings people of all faiths and cultures together. Noon-5 p.m. July 16. Free admission. 1589 West Maple, Birmingham. fumcbirmingham.org/first-taste-africa.

Wine Spectator awards Michigan restaurants: The annual list of awards from Wine Spectator has honored more than 3,500 restaurants from 70 countries, including several from Michigan. Among those honored with the “Best of Award of Excellence” are the Capital Grille in Troy, Vertical and Prime + Proper in Detroit and the Earle and Blue Llama Jazz Club in Ann Arbor. Additionally, several other area restaurants were given the “Award of Excellence,” including Highlands in Detroit, Frame in Hazel Park, Joe Muer Seafood in Bloomfield Hills and Tallulah Wine Bar & Bistro, Madam and Streetside Seafood in Birmingham. No Michigan restaurants were awarded the top “Grand Award Winner” designation. Visit winespectator.com for more.

Melody Baetens