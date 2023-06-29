Breadless chef opens Salt + Ko gastropub Wednesday in Southfield

A new dining destination from an established chef is readying to open inside the Radisson Hotel in Southfield next week.

Salt + Ko is a classic American restaurant from chef Ryan Salter. The 3,200-square-foot destination aims to offer a “chic experience” with locally sourced ingredients, craft cocktails, live entertainment and a monthly brunch party.

Salter, who is the culinary partner at popular low-carb, fast-casual concept Breadless in Detroit, will serve dishes like lamb sliders with truffle fries, ginger and thyme salmon with broccolini and lavender rice pilaf, an espresso-rubbed skirt steak and the “drunken pig sandwich,” a slow-roasted pulled pork with red wine barbecue sauce, wine-poached pears, bacon jam and arugula on a pretzel bun.

Salt + Ko’s menu also has vegan and vegetarian options like Buffalo cauliflower bites, flatbreads, a shitake mushroom sandwich, salads and more.

Salter’s new spot, expected to open to the public Wednesday at 26555 Telegraph in Southfield, is currently hiring servers, hosts, dishwashers and cooks. Visit saltandko.com for more information as it becomes available.

Breadless, which Salter is involved with along with co-founders Marc Howland and LaTresha Howland, opened its first location in Detroit in 2022, and will open a second in Rochester Hills this fall. The health-conscious brand is also a frequent vendor at Little Caesars Arena and Comerica Park.

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens