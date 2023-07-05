10 buzzworthy bars and restaurants that have opened so far in 2023

The first six months of 2023 was a buzzy and hectic time for the Metro Detroit restaurant scene.

I think if there's any trend to note so far, it's turnover. Maybe I've just been around too long, but I'm seeing a lot of new places open in the former spaces of restaurants that closed in the first few years of the 2020s.

Read on for a refresher on some of the new bar and restaurant standouts that have opened so far in 2023.

Alpino in Corktown

People are excited for the melty cheese dishes at this Alps-inspired new restaurant (mainly the raclette and Sunday's fondue offerings), but during my visit I was most impressed with the rösti ($17), a Swiss potato pancake topped with crème fraiche, a layer of rosy smoked salmon and a nest of mustard greens with mustard seeds and pickled onions. The wine list here is different and at a low enough price point that you can try a few new things. Check out Alpino's popular, ticketed Tuesday night music series on the sunny patio where everyone seems to have a smile on their face and an Aperol spritz in their hand.

Open for dinner nightly. Reservations recommended. 1426 Bagley, Detroit. (313) 524-0888. alpinodetroit.com.

The Black Salt in Hamtramck

It sounded like an ambitious concept: a witchcraft bar with on-trend cocktails and nonalcoholic concoctions crafted with intention in a historic, completely renovated Hamtramck building. The Black Salt has been buzzing, though, attracting both locals and out-of-towners with its witchy vibes and all-are-welcome attitude (so long as you're 21 or older). The 45-seat bar recently released some new drinks for the summer season, and will soon offer spell classes. Sign up for the mailing list on the website for more information on that.

Open 5 p.m.-midnight Wed.-Thurs., 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri., 3 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat. and 3-10 p.m. Sun. 2764 Florian, Hamtramck. (313) 947-6487. theblacksaltbar.com.

Biscuits & Gravy in Clawson

Bright, clean and friendly, this new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opened in April with just under 50 seats. While the dining room is small, it's cozy and comfortable and perfect for pairs or foursomes. The menu is massive with a selection of eggs Benedicts, omelets, breakfast sandwiches, skillets, French toast, waffles, salads, burgers, melts and house specialties like the namesake biscuits and gravy, corned beef and hash, huevos rancheros and shrimp and grits. I enjoyed the head-turning avocado toast ($9), a large piece of thick-cut toast topped with eggs your way, slices of avocado, cherry tomatoes, rich goat cheese and crispy bacon crumbles. Look for the big chicken statue on the roof.

Open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. No reservations. 331 N. Main, Clawson. (248) 291-5071. biscuitsandgravyclawson.com.

Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park

A tiki bar that doesn't take itself too seriously and won't break the bank on drinks, Eastern Palace Club has quite a few things going for it. It's probably the only place on all of John R where you can get a small plastic bucket filled with rum punch, but even if you aren't a drinker, there's a lot going on. The EPC is open daily and has a dog-friendly patio, nonalcoholic drinks and distractions like Jenga, ski ball and arcade games. If you're hungry, check out Smoked Lotus BBQ on site, serving pulled pork, smoked meatloaf, vegan barbecue jackfruit and more; order at the window next to the bar.

Open 4-11 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 4 p.m.-midnight Fri., noon-midnight Sat. and noon-11 p.m. Sun. 21509 John R, Hazel Park. (248) 850-8165. epchp.com.

Chicken Guy! in Livonia

I didn't expect much from this, the 1,000th fast-casual fried chicken chain to open in Metro Detroit this year. Guy Fieri doesn't mess around when it comes to flavor, though, and Chicken Guy!, which opened on April Fool's Day this year, has really good chicken tenders and a huge variety of sauces; the wasabi honey and bourbon brown sugar barbecue are my favorites. While I wouldn't say this is one of my favorite restaurants to have opened in 2023 so far, it is one of the most buzzed-about. I don't suggest settling in the dining room, as it's kind of loud, bright and not super comfortable; get it to-go or tuck into the drive-thru line. There were long waits when it first opened, but things have since calmed down.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 30130 Plymouth, Livonia. (734) 245-6700. chickenguy.com/locations/livonia.

Empacho in Rivertown

I've been waiting for a business like this to open in Detroit for so, so long. Empacho serves Argentinian street food, and that means empanadas. These beautiful little pockets are filled with a variety of sweet or savory fillings, including the traditional seasoned ground beef with pieces of green olive, potato and hard-boiled egg. I recommend the beef empanadas above all, but the ham and cheese and spinach and mozzarella are also home runs. Find Empacho in the same plaza as Breadless, near the Dennis W. Archer Greenway. Order online or walk-in and order carryout, or stay and eat in one of the few seats inside or out.

Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wed.-Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun.-Tues. 2761 E. Jefferson, Detroit. empacho.us.

Mad Nice in Midtown

This new Italian-meets-California restaurant has a design-forward dining room that is as gorgeous as it is spacious. The high end restaurant specializes in pizzas ($21-$28) that you cut yourself with giant, rose-gold shears, plus gourmet and balanced salads and rich, savory pasta dishes. It’s an attractive new spot, especially for celebratory lunches or date-night dinners. This is the latest offering from Heirloom Hospitality (Prime + Proper, Townhouse, Cash Only) so expect attentive service and plenty of opportunities to spend some money.

4-10 p.m. Mon., 4-11 p.m. Tues., 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-midnight Fri., 11 a.m.-midnight Sat. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. Reservations recommended. 4120 Second, Detroit. (313) 558-8000. Madnicedetroit.com.

District Seventy8 in downtown Detroit

The goal here is to offer a bit of a nightclub-meets-restaurant vibe to those heading to or from one of the many venues within walking distance of this new hot spot, located where Rusted Crow restaurant was. High-end meat and seafood dishes are the stars of dinner service, along with burgers, sides and desserts. Among the drink offerings are mules, margaritas, sangria and more, plus a “shot wheel” with two dozen shooters for $150.

Open for dinner Tues.-Sun, plus Sunday brunch. Reservations recommended. 78 W. Adams, Detroit. (313) 462-4361. district78detroit.com.

Cafe Prince and Detroit Institute of Bagels in Core City

Unofficially called "the place that sells the raw carrots," Cafe Prince is a new, health-conscious neighborhood cafe. A few steps away, the triumphant return of Detroit Institute of Bagels also happened this year in the former Ochre Bakery space. Things you will find at Café Prince that most coffee shops won’t have include the aforementioned chilled carrot, a “date ensconced walnut” or a shot of goat kefir with honey, each $1.80. For a more carb-friendly approach to sustenance, DIB has bagels, bagel sandwiches for breakfast or lunch and other baked goods. Order online or in person for carryout or dine in.

Both are at 4884 Grand River, Detroit. DIB is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wed.-Sun. (313) 512-8292. detroitinstituteofbagels.com. Café Prince is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Fri. and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun. thecafeprince.com.

More:Who won the 2023 Detroit Burger Battle?

More:New book details The Detroit News' role in Detroit-style pizza history

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens