Dining calendar: Upcoming events and food and drink news

The Generous Pour wine tasting event at Capital Grille: Now through Sept. 3 guests at the Capital Grille in Troy can sample a variety of wines with dinner for $35. The hand-selected tastings aim to educate guests on wine and food pairings. 2800 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 649-5300. Thecapitalgrille.com.

Pig & Whiskey in downtown Ferndale: This annual outdoor street festival is a celebration of barbecued meats and whiskey, Scotch, bourbon and other libations. Purchase food from top food trucks, caterers and restaurants serving barbecue and other cuisine. Musical highlights include Prude Boys, White Reaper, Kalysta and more. 6 p.m.-midnight July 14, 11 a.m.-midnight July 15 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. July 16. Free admission. Woodward and E. Nine Mile area, downtown Ferndale. pigandwhiskeyferndale.com.

Michigan Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: To coincide with July being Michigan Beer Month, the 24th annual Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti. Visitors can sample hundreds of beers and other craft beverages from Michigan breweries. July 21-22. $50 and up. Riverside Park, downtown Ypsilanti. mibeer.com/Events/summer-beer-festival.

Founders Brewing teams up with Greta Van Fleet: A new, limited-edition brew called 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze IPA is a collaboration between Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Company and Michigan band Greta Van Fleet. The beer, which is 6.6% alcohol by volume and has notes of grapefruit, orange and lemongrass, will raise funds for Freshwater Future organization, up to $20,000. Find four-pack, 16-ounce cans of the beer wherever Founders products are sold.

New chef and seasonal menu at Rugby Grille: The upscale restaurant located within the award-winning Townsend Hotel, Rugby Grille recently welcomed a new chef. Paul Jackman is a 40-year restaurant veteran and he’s rolled out some new summer menu items, including Faroe Island salmon, New Zealand lamb chips, a revamped Cobb salad and more. The Rugby Grille also has a summer happy hour 3-6 p.m. Mon.-Thurs. with $12 appetizers and drink specials. 100 Townsend, Birmingham. Townsendhotel.com.

Wing Snob launches chicken sandwich: Last weekend Warren-based, fast-casual chicken wing chain Wing Snob debuted a chicken sandwich nationwide. Available in spicy or original, the fresh-never-frozen crispy chicken sandwich has mayo, thick-cut crinkle dill pickle slices and a brioche bun. Find it at all 50 locations, including the several that are throughout Metro Detroit. Wingsnob.com for locations.

Melody Baetens