Pepsi Pineapple returns exclusively at Little Caesars for a limited time

One of life’s most polarizing discussions is whether fruity chunks of pineapple is a suitable topping for pizza.

Those who are against the tropical topping may have an issue with the latest limited-edition offering from Little Caesars. The Detroit-based pizza brand and Pepsi are teaming up for a special, limited-edition combo featuring Pepsi Pineapple.

Starting July 17 customers can order a 16-ounce can of Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin crust pizza from Little Caesars. When purchased online the combo is $9.99.

“There’s always a passionate discussion surrounding pineapple on pizza,” said Little Caesars chief marketing officer Greg Hamilton in a press release. “Together with Pepsi, we’re satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping. The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both.”’

Pepsi Pineapple, which is cola with pineapple flavor, made its debut in 2020 for a limited time. It’s back exclusively at Little Caesars as part of this special promotion.