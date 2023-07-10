Two beloved Michigan brands team up on new 'taste of summer' menu

Two well-known Michigan restaurants – Buddy’s Pizza and Slows Bar BBQ – have come together to launch a new “taste of summer menu,” melding the flavors of both beloved brands.

Starting Monday, all Buddy’s Pizza locations will sell the Yardbird Pizza and the BBQ Brisket Pizza. The latter has Buddy’s classic crust topped with Wisconsin brick cheese, Slows smoked beef brisket, onion, Slows Mary Ann BBQ sauce and chopped pickles.

The Yardbird Pizza is a play on Slows’ famous sandwich. The pizza has smoked Amish pulled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, cheddar cheese, Slows whole-grain honey mustard BBQ sauce, bacon and Slows apple BBQ sauce.

Find these pizzas at all Buddy’s locations, dine-in and carryout, now through Labor Day.

Buddy’s full-service, sit-down restaurants will also serve additional “Taste of Summer” menu items like Slows chili cheese fries and cocktails made with Vernors ginger ale.

Visit buddyspizza.com for locations and other details.

