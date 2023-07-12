New 'Top Chef' host replacing Padma Lakshmi has Michigan roots

Michigan native Kristen Kish, a chef and television personality, has been named as the new host of Bravo's popular and long-running series "Top Chef."

Kish replaces Padma Lakshmi who said last month she would step down from her hosting and judging duties after 17 years. Kish, who was raised in Kentwood, Michigan on the state's west side, is the winner of season 10 of "Top Chef."

"Still processing the news ... I'm honored, truly," Kish wrote on her Instagram story Tuesday.

"Top Chef" head judge Tom Colicchio said he's "thrilled" for Kish.

"She is an excellent chef, brings a world class perspective and most importantly, having been a past contestant and judge, she knows what it takes to win 'Top Chef.' I look forward to sitting with her at judges table," he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

Kish is a cookbook author and has also been on the food-centric television shows “36 Hours,” “Fast Foodies,” “Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend” and “Restaurants at the End of the World.”

Kish was born in South Korea and adopted by a Michigan family as a baby, according to her bio on Bravotv.com. She attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in Chicago and went on to work in high-profile restaurants in Boston. Kish has a restaurant in Austin, Texas, Arlo Grey in the Line Hotel.

Season 21 of "Top Chef" will be filmed in Madison, Wisconsin.

