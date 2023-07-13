Saffron de Twah chef competes on Food Network Tuesday

Detroit diners may notice a familiar face Tuesday on the next episode of "Chopped: All-American Showdown" on the Food Network.

Chef and owner of Saffron de Twah Omar Anani will compete, representing the northern region of the country on the show, which airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Food Network

Anani, a James Beard Award nominee, operates his modern Moroccan restaurant at 7636 Gratiot. Saffron de Twah focuses on flavors, community and sustainability. Those on the restaurant's mailing list can get details about a private viewing party set for next week. Visit saffrondetwah.com.

This season of "Chopped: All-American Showdown" will see 16 chefs from across the country battle for a $50,000 prize.

