Detroit chef makes finals on 'Chopped: All-American Showdown'

A Detroit chef will represent the northern part of the United States on this season of “Chopped: All American Showdown" as a "Chopped" champion.

Omar Anani of Moroccan restaurant Saffron de Twah won the battle among the four chefs on Tuesday’s episode, all fighting to continue on with this season’s competition, representing the county's Northern region. The James Beard Award-nominated chef will appear in the final battle with chefs who won the East, South and West episodes later this summer on the Food Network show.

The ultimate winner will get a grand prize of $50,000.

"I definitely want to bring this one back home to Detroit," said Anani, who was able to throw in little tidbits about Moroccan cuisine as he cooked in front of cameras. "I believe the North has the best food in the country, and I'm ready to show that in the finale."

The five-part "Chopped: All-American Showdown" airs at 8 p.m. Tuesdays on Food Network.