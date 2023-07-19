Dining calendar: New summer menus, wine dinners, pop-ups and more

New summer menu at Parc: Enjoy a view of Campus Martius while dining on new menu items offered for the summer season at Parc restaurant, including baby back ribs that have the flavors of a classic negroni cocktail with sweet vermouth and orange barbecue sauce with a red cabbage and fennel slaw with dry gin aioli. There’s also a peach and feta salad and braised duck ragout, plus many of Parc’s longtime favorite dishes. Open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. 800 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 922-7272. Parcdetroit.com.

TasteMaker Dinner Series at Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Enjoy a multi-course dinner starting with an amuse-bouche and sparkling Cuvée, followed by three savory plates each paired with a wine from J Vineyards, followed by dessert with coffee and tea. 6:30 p.m. Thurs. $125 per person. 755 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 269-8424. Ruthschris.com.

Fresh and Pressed Juice Bar opens Friday: A modern, family owned juice bar that aims to cater to busy, health-conscious parents and professionals opens to the public Friday. Fresh and Pressed Juice Bar, owned by entrepreneur Kiara Smith, will serve organic juices in 12-ounce sustainable glass bottles, to-go cups for kids and smoothie bowls. Friday will be “cheat day” with vegan and dairy-free cupcakes and doughnuts. Opening Friday. 3622 Rochester, Troy. (248) 688-9529. freshandpressedjuice.com.

Sips of Summer at Morton’s the Steakhouse: All Morton’s locations across the country will host a special multi-course dinner celebrating the end of prohibition with classic cocktails paired with chef-curated dishes. Expect craft cocktails like the Cat’s Pajamas (Cenote Blanco, Cointreau, guava and lime) paired with house-smoked salmon, filet mignon finger sandwiches, oysters Rockefeller and more. Friday only. $99 per person (includes gratuity but not taxes). 888 W. Big Beaver, Troy. (248) 404-9845. Mortons.com.

Michigan Summer Beer Festival at Riverside Park: To coincide with July being Michigan Beer Month, the 24th annual Summer Beer Festival returns to Ypsilanti. Visitors can sample hundreds of beers and other craft beverages from Michigan breweries. Fri.-Sat. $50 and up. Riverside Park, downtown Ypsilanti. mibeer.com/Events/summer-beer-festival.

“Barbie” Bubbles & Brunch at Emagine Royal Oak: This special, Barbie-themed edition of Bubbles & Brunch includes a buffet brunch and bottomless mimosas, followed by a showing of the new “Barbie” film, which is rated PG-13. The buffet has waffles, eggs, sausage, fruit, pastries and a salad station and will be open for 90 minutes before the film. 12:30 p.m. Sun. $50 per person. 200 N. Main, Royal Oak. Emagine-entertainment.com.

HopCat opens in Livonia: The newest HopCat location will open later this month in Livonia, and the first 100 guests in line will get free cosmic fries for a year, plus other giveaways. The 9,200-square-foot craft beer bar and restaurant opens to the public at 11 a.m. Mon., but the grand opening party with the giveaways starts at 10 a.m. July 29. 17800 Haggerty, Livonia. Hopcat.com.

Little Liberia at Brewery Faisan: Sample authentic Liberian cuisine when Little Liberia pops up for an a la carte service featuring jollof rice, Liberian country dry rice, roasted garlic pepper chicken, roasted spicy goat meat and golden fried sweet plantains. 4-8 p.m. July 30. Reservations encouraged. 1087 Beaufait, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/liberian-mid-summer-pop-up-event-tickets-673835288487.

Barbecue Festival at Canterbury Village: Along with barbecue and other food vendors from across the country, this family friendly event also has five stages of live music. 4-10 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 5 and noon-8 p.m. Aug. 6. $5 per person in advance, $10 at the door. Free for active military, veterans and babies younger than two. 2359 Joslyn Court, Orion Township. (248) 391-5700. Canterburyvillage.com.

Outstanding in the Field dinner at Tantre Farm: Have a Midwest dinner on a Midwest farm with guest chef Brent Foster of the Husky Boi pop-up, which serves elevated comfort classics with a creative twist, along with Martha Stoumen Wines. Host farmers are Richard Andres and Deb Lentz. 4 p.m. Aug. 6. $375. Ann Arbor. outstandinginthefield.com/event-details/tantre-farm.

Bourbon and Blues Festival at Eastern Market: A new festival will take place later this summer highlighting immersive bourbon tastings from Midwest distilleries and local and nationally blues bands. Noon-6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbourbonandblues.com.

