Dining calendar: Restaurant week, National Wing Day, happy hour, fundraisers and more

Restaurant Week in Downtown Brighton: It is Downtown Brighton’s Restaurant Week, which features deals at many participating restaurants, including Champ’s Pub, Ciao Amici’s, Lu and Carl’s, Lynn’s on First, Sushi Zen, Bourbons, the Bright Bar and Grill and others. The promotions run through Thursday, July 27. issuu.com/deniseata2spark/docs/issuu_menu_brighton.pptx.

Dirty Dog Days of Summer happy hour at Dirty Dog Jazz Café: Take advantage of weekday deals 3-6 p.m. Tues.-Fri. with summer well drinks, beer, wine and 20% off food menu. 97 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 882-5299. Dirtydogjazz.com.

Midnight Summer Rum release party at Detroit City Distillery: Celebrate the release of Summer Rum with a Miami Vice-style party in Eastern Market with ’80s tunes, rum-based cocktails and food from El Antes and Midnight Temple. 4 p.m.-midnight Fri. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. detroitcitydistillery.com.

Mamba’s Food Network’s “Chopped” Dinner at Frame: Earlier this year when Baobab Fare co-owner Hamissi Mamba competed and won on the Food Network show “Chopped,” he donated his $10,000 winnings. This weekend he’ll cook the same meal he made on the show at Frame, with proceeds benefitting Freedom House Detroit. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Sat. $150 per person. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/chopped-dinner-freedom-house-baobab-fare.

Achatz Handmade Pie Co. is now Pie Collective by Achatz: In celebration of it’s 30th anniversary, Achatz is refreshing its brand name to Pie Collective by Achatz. The recipes and commitment to being locally sourced continues The former name will remain on storefronts in Armada, Beverly Hills, Chesterfield, Oxford, Shelby Township and Troy, but the newer locations in Madison Heights and Bloomfield Hills will get the Pie Collective by Achatz name. On Friday, Achatz will hold a Customer Appreciate Day at all locations giving customers a deal of $15 chicken pot pies and fruit pies, plus free tastings and a chance to win free pie for a year. Achatzpies.com.

Focus: Hope expands to help seniors in need: Detroit-based nonprofit Focus: Hope is expanding to 43 new sites to help local seniors get the food assistance they need. Scheduled pop-up distribution sites start at 9 a.m. and are set for Sat. at Taylor Sportsplex (13333 Telegraph), Aug. 12 at Garden City High School (6500 Middlebelt), Aug. 19 at VFW Post 1136 (633 Ford, Wyandotte) and Sept. 9 for Our Lady of Loretta (17116 Olympia, Redford). For more dates visit focushope.edu/programs/food-for-seniors.

Bell’s Brewery’s Raise a Wing fundraiser: To coincide with National Chicken Wing Day Saturday, Michigan’s Bell’s Brewery is bringing back its Raise a Wine campaign to raise funds for Meals on Wheels America. As part of the fundraising, Bell’s will match donations made through their website through Monday, up to $8,000. Bellsbeer.com.

Free wings at Wing Snob: Also in celebration of National Wing Day, area Wing Snob locations are giving away a six-piece order of traditional wings. No purchase is necessary, but you must have a Snob Perks account to get the free wings. Sign up at order.wingsnob.com.

89 cent wings at Detroit Wing Co.: Naturally, Detroit Wing Co. is also celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with 89 cent classic and boneless wings at all locations on Saturday only. Visit detroitwingco.com.

Heinz grants for the Black Kitchen Initiative are open: Black food business owners are encouraged to apply for grants up to $25,000 via Heinz, the Lee Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice. More than $1 million will be distributed through up to 60 grants. In the past, Detroit-based businesses Good Cakes and Bakes and Sweet Potato Sensations have been recipients of these awards. Applications are open at www.leeinitiative.org/southern-restaurants-for-racial-justice through Monday.

