Popular brunch spot Kuzzo's reopens Friday in Detroit

Brunch, breakfast and lunch are back this weekend when Kuzzo's reopens Friday after a long break to renovate and reset.

The Avenue of Fashion destination has kept classic dishes like the chicken and waffles, and executive chef Chris McClendon and chef de cuisine JaQuan Jackson have added new items like a cheddar waffle with lobster and “the Biggie,” a grilled, 10-ounce T-bone steak with cheese, eggs and Welch’s Grape juice (just like the Notorious B.I.G. song).

Other drinks on the revamped menu from beverage director Tiara “Titi” Porter include the I’m Out Here with Remy Martin VSOP, Cointreau, citrus juices, mango and peach, plus the restaurant's signature fruity Kool-Aid drinks.

Restaurateur Ron Bartell, who opened Kuzzo’s in 2015, said his restaurant is changing along with its customer base.

“Our customers’ palates have evolved, and so have their dining expectations. The closure allowed us to take a step back, listen, and act on our customers’ needs,” he said in a media alert about the reopening. “We are committed to not only offering satisfying food but also creating a great dining experience.”

Starting Friday, Kuzzo’s will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thurs. Walk-ins only; no reservations are taken at this time. Find Kuzzo’s at 19345 Livernois in Detroit. Call (313) 861-0229.

