Dining calendar: August food festivals, chef dinners, pop-ups and more

Barbecue Festival at Canterbury Village: Vendors from all across the country will come to Canterbury Village this weekend to wow barbecue connoisseurs with their smoked meats, sides and sauces. 4-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-8 p.m. Sun. $10 at the door. 2359 Joslyn Court, Orion Township. (248) 391-5700. Canterburyvillage.com.

Burgess Street Food Festival at Etheldra Mae Williams Park: Food trucks, vendors, live music and more are part of this community festival. Expect cuisine from iconic Dot and Etta’s Shrimp Hut, and new vendor Backdraft BBQ, run by former Highland Park firefighter and NFL player Curtis Eason. On Sunday the festival will host free health screenings. Noon-8 p.m. Sat.-Fun. Free admission. Burgess between Lyndon and Acacia streets, Detroit. Williamspark.org/food.

Hospitality Included Fest at Chroma: Sample food from some of Detroit’s hottest restaurants and pop-ups, including Baobab Fare, Belly It, Fried Chicken & Caviar, Lady of the House, Leila, Mabel Gray, Petty Cash, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Yum Village and many others. Hospitality Included Fest also has visual artists, musicians and more. 2-9 p.m. Sun. 2937 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Hospincluded.com.

Outstanding in the Field dinner at Tantre Farm: Have a Midwest dinner on a Midwest farm with guest chef Brent Foster of the Husky Boi pop-up, which serves elevated comfort classics with a creative twist, along with Martha Stoumen Wines. Host farmers are Richard Andres and Deb Lentz. 4 p.m. Aug. 6. $375. Ann Arbor. outstandinginthefield.com/event-details/tantre-farm.

Fried Chicken & Caviar pop-up continues Mondays at Petty Cash: After kicking off their Monday residency in the spring, chefs Chi Walker and Nik Cole will continue to serve a menu of brunch dishes to get your week started right at Petty Cash restaurant. Besides their signature dish of fried chicken and caviar, the menu has meatloaf and mash sandwiches, a lamb burger, pancakes, grits and gravy, collard greens fried rice and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays. 20050 Livernois, Detroit. (313) 380-6336. pettycashdetroit.com.

Heinz extends grant deadline for the Black Kitchen Initiative: Black food business owners are encouraged to apply for grants up to $25,000 via Heinz, the Lee Initiative and Southern Restaurants for Racial Justice. More than $1 million will be distributed through up to 60 grants. In the past, Detroit-based businesses Good Cakes and Bakes and Sweet Potato Sensations have been recipients of these awards. Applications are open through Aug. 11 at www.leeinitiative.org/southern-restaurants-for-racial-justice.

Buon Ferragosto party at Mangiabevi Urban Italian: Celebrate this Italian holiday with a pizza buffet, drink, live music, fireworks and a 50/50 raffle. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15. $30. 35215 Dodge Park, Sterling Heights. (586) 553-9600. Urbanitalianmb.com.

Boozy Tomato Bootcamp with author Lindsay-Jean Hard and Make Food Not Waste: Learn more about preserving and using homegrown tomatoes, make fresh green tomato salsa and a made-from-scratch Bloody Mary mix. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16. $85 per person plus tax and fees. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/tomato-bootcamp-lyndsay-jean-hard.

Egg Roll Diva to teach master class at the Kitchen by Cooking with Que: Belinda Beard of Egg Roll Diva food trailer will teach a master class on preparing and filing egg rolls. 6 p.m. Aug. 22 and Sept. 19. $60 per person, per class. 6529 Woodward, Suite A, Detroit. thekitchenbycwq.com/classes.

Novi Taco Fest at Twelve Mile Crossing: Tacos trucks, live music and family friendly fun all come together for this multi-day festival. The party also has a cutest dog contest, lawn games, Lucha Libre wrestling, and taco and hot pepper eating competitions. 5-10 p.m. Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 26 and noon-7 p.m. Aug. 27. $10 at the door per person, per day. Free parking. 44275 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Novitacofest.com.

Cider Dayze at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill: This two-day hard cider festival celebrates craft cider and beer by hosting more than 50 regional breweries, cideries and wineries, plus food trucks, games and live music. Noon-6 p.m. Aug. 26-27. $40-$45, $20 for designated drivers. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-5354. Blakeshardcider.com.

Bourbon and Blues Festival at Eastern Market: A new festival will take place later this summer highlighting immersive bourbon tastings from Midwest distilleries and local and national blues bands. Noon-6:30 p.m. Aug. 27. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbourbonandblues.com.

Chef Vladyslav Matselko at Sylvan Table: Chef Vladyslav will present a farm-fresh, five-course dinner to support the efforts in Ukraine. Expect beet salad, roast beef, borscht, chicken Kyiv and blueberry pierogi. 5 p.m. Aug. 30. $95 per person, including a $10 donation to United24. 1819 Inverness, Sylvan Lake. exploretock.com/sylvantable/experience/427694/ukrainian-dinner.

Lithuanian Heritage Dinner at Frame: Join Frame editorial director Mark Kurlyandchik for a colorful and personal four-course dinner featuring Lithuanian cuisine. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Aug. 31. $65 per person plus tax and fees, beverage pairings are available for an additional cost. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/lithuanian-heritage-dinner-mark-kurlyandchik.

