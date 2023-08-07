Buddy’s Pizza comes to the Big House and gets a new CEO

Detroit-style pizza pioneer Buddy’s has teamed up with Michigan Athletics to offer the square favorite at their sports venues this fall.

They’ve etched a five-year deal to serve four-slice pizzas at concession stands throughout the Big House, the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center and Yost Ice Arena.

Starting this fall, pizza and sports fans can find the pizzas for $15 each in a custom-designed “Go Blue” pizza box. Each box comes with a $4-off coupon for a future visit to one of Buddy’s 22 area locations.

On Monday, the 77-year-old brand also announced new leadership roles. Former chief marketing officer of Marco’s Pizza, Chris Tussing, has joined as Buddy’s new chief executive officer.

“I knew coming in that Buddy’s had a rich heritage rooted in high-quality food and hospitality,” said Tussing. “What became apparent soon after joining, was how deep of an emotional bond there is between the brand and our team members and guests.”

Tussing has hired Joe Dominiak, who has experience working at brands like Skyline Chili, Tilted Kilt and Camp Bow Wow, as chief operating officer.

