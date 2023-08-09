Dining calendar: A new Atwater collab, new summer menus at Wright, a paella party and more

Mex launches lunch service: Newly reopened after a complete renovation, Mex has expanded its hours to include a lunch menu 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The lunch menu has chips with salsa or guacamole, appetizers, salads, tacos, smothered burritos and fajitas, plus cocktails, beer, wine and mocktails. Mex also has a happy hour called “Fiesta Hour” weekdays 3-6 p.m. and all day on Sunday. 6675 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills. (248) 723-0800.

New menu items at Wright & Company: Enjoy the bounty of late summer with new dishes at this popular downtown destination. Executive chef Kyle Schutte is serving an artisanal cheese board with grilled bread, a tartare of summer fruits, summer salad with local greens, peaches, honey-caramelized endive and a grilled onion vinaigrette and crispy broccolini. 1500 Woodward, Floor 2, Detroit. (313) 962-7711. Wrightdetroit.com.

Kids eat free at Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Get a free item from the children’s menu with the purchase of any adult entrée through Monday. Little ones can choose between cheese ravioli and tomato sauce, spaghetti and meatballs or chicken fingers. Deal is for dine-in guests only. Carrabbas.com for locations.

Red Bull Unlocked at Russell Industrial Center: Detroit’s food, drinks and entertainment will be all in one spot as this club event comes to the Russell. Sample drinks from places like Second Best, Mutiny Bar, Old Miami, Deluxx Fluxx and others, plus music from Sam Be Yourself from the Netflix hip-hop reality competition “Rhythm + Flow.” 8 p.m. Fri. 1600 Clay, Detroit. $30 and up. redbull.com/us-en/events/red-bull-unlocked-detroit.

Paella Party at Zingerman’s Deli: Chef Rodger Bowser and his team will prepare paella three ways for this outdoor patio party that also includes a step-by-step demo on how to make the popular Spanish dish. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 22. $45 per person, includes 20% coupon to use in the Deli’s specialty foods area. 422 Detroit, Ann Arbor. zingermansdeli.com/event/paella-party-on-the-patio.

Atwater Brewery and Detroit Hustles Harder team up: Two Motor City brands have teamed up to launch Detroit Hustles Harder Double IPA from Atwater Brewing. The limited-edition beer is heavy with 9.2% alcohol by volume and is made with American-grown hops. Find the beer at select retailers and bars, including Atwater Brewery’s tap houses in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids. Celebrate the collaboration at a release party 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at Atwater’s Detroit tap house, 237 Jos Campau in Detroit. The first 100 people to arrive will get a special pint glass. atwaterbeer.com

Valentine Distilling releases Bosco: The latest bourbon in Valentine Distilling’s Mayor Pingree Red Label batch series is Bosco. Now available on shelves at local liquor stores as well as Kroger, Meijer, Costco and Plum Markets, Bosco is the follow up to the special release called Alina. “It has all the traditional bourbon notes that you want in an everyday drinker, with enough unique notes to make it a collector’s bourbon,” said founder Rifino Valentine in a press release. Visit valentinedistilling.com for more information.

Melody Baetens