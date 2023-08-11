If Detroit Lions make a field goal, McDonald's will offer BOGO Big Macs the next day

When the Detroit Lions score field goals this coming season, so will fans at McDonald's locations in Michigan.

McDonald's of Michigan is offering two deals as the Lions kick off a new season.

Starting with Friday's preseason game, every time the Detroit Lions make a field goal during a game this year, fans can get a deal to buy one Big Mac and get a second one free the day after the game.

And then starting Aug. 22, a Lions Bundle Box also will be available with two Big Macs, a 20-piece McNuggets and two medium fries, served in a custom Lions-themed box.

"The Lions Bundle Box is the ultimate game day companion, ensuring that fans can enjoy a variety of their favorite McDonald's classics while cheering for their beloved Detroit Lions," McDonalds said in a press release. "Whether watching the game from the comfort of home or joining the action at the stadium, this bundle promises to elevate the game day experience."

The bundle box is available on the McDonald's app or at any participating restaurants. The BOGO Big Mac deal is only available on the McDonald's app the day after a Lion's game if they make a field goal.

McDonald's has a similar deal set up with the Detroit Tigers. If the Tigers get six strikeouts during a game, customers can get a 6-piece McNuggets free with the purchase of another 6-piece McNuggets.

