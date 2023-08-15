5 Burger King locations to be refreshed and reopened in Metro Detroit

Five of the 26 Metro Detroit Burger King locations that closed in April will reopen.

Burger King franchisee Union Burgers LLC announced Tuesday that they are reopening and “refreshing” Burger Kings in Detroit, Warren, Southfield and Ferndale. The Warren restaurant reopened Tuesday at 2411 Eight Mile.

“At Union Burgers LLC, we are passionate about refreshing and remodeling restaurants to keep guests coming back for years to come and creating an environment for our teams that they are proud to be a part of,” said Union Burgers LLC CEO John Pastor, who is based locally and is a former member of the Michigan House of Representatives. Union Burgers already had five area locations.

“We’re excited to bring hundreds of jobs to our community and offer guests a refreshed experience along with their flame-grilled Whopper they can’t get anywhere else.”

According to media alert sent Tuesday, the five restaurants will reopen with a modernized design throughout the rest of 2023 and will produce 150-200 jobs. Additional Burger Kings reopening under Union Burgers’ leadership are at 13600 W. McNichols and 15500 W. Seven Mile in Detroit, 10336 W. Eight Mile in Ferndale and 30711 Southfield Road in Southfield.

EYM King of Michigan, a Texas-based franchisee that operated 26 Burger Kings in Michigan, closed them in the spring after it failed to reach an agreement on restaurant operations and royalties with the Burger King corporation.

Home of the Whopper sandwich, Burger King was founded in 1954 and currently has more than 18,700 locations worldwide.