Flood’s Bar & Grille celebrates 35 years with party Thursday

One of the oldest Black-owned bars in Detroit, Flood’s Bar & Grille, will celebrate its 35th anniversary with a party Thursday.

Following an invite-only VIP gathering, Flood’s will open to the public at 8 p.m. with drink specials, live music from Saxappeal and DJ Charles Hicks. There’s no cover charge to enter and valet parking is available.

“Flood’s Bar & Grille is not just a bar in Detroit, it’s a gathering place known for attracting multigenerational guests including Detroit’s Black entrepreneurs, and professionals all under one roof,” said co-owner Stephanie Byrd in a media alert about the party. She says she looks forward to serving guests for another 35 years.

“What we respect most regarding our patrons are their love for Detroit, great music entertainment, good food and great cocktails. And because of this our staff’s commitment to serving our loyalpatrons, our ability to evolve and appeal to multigenerational guests, and our commitment to serving the community that is Detroit.”

The Greektown-area hangout is known for having soul food, R&B music and being a hot spot for parties and other gatherings. The kitchen menu features hearty dishes like turkey chops, shrimp and catfish dinners, surf and turf, macaroni and cheese, potato skins and other upscale bar snacks.

Flood’s is at 731 St. Antoine in Detroit. Call (313) 963-1090 or visit floodsdetroit.com.

