Dining calendar: Restaurant anniversaries, new menu items, food fests and more

Mario’s celebrates 75 years: In honor of its 75th anniversary, this month Italian restaurant Mario’s will have specials through Aug. 31 including sirloin for two with sides for $70 (Fridays-Saturdays), filet mignon for $36 (Tuesdays and Thursdays) and veal picante for $32 (Wednesdays) plus many other deals, including $60 gift cards for $30. 4222 Second, Detroit. (313) 832-1616. Mariosdetroit.com.

Detroit Vineyards releases four new wines: Looking for something new to drink? Winemaker Chris Southern from Detroit Vineyards has released four new labels, including pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, cabernet Franc and a Woodward & Vine Le Coup de Chance, all from 2021. Each bottle runs $30-$38. 1000 Gratiot, Detroit. Detroitvineyards.com.

New menu items at Mare Mediterranean: This upscale seafood restaurant in downtown Birmingham has made some recent changes following some renovations, including expanding hours to six days a week (closed Mondays) with happy hour each day 4:30-6:30 p.m. New menu items include brick oven pizza, new pasta dishes, seafood paella, arancini, chicken marsala and many more. 115 Willits, Birmingham. Maremediterranean.com.

Rochester Hills Social now open: Rochester has a new sports bar experience now that Rochester Hills Social is open. Owned by chef Goran Dimic and Brandon Gorgies, RH Social was formerly Naked Burger. They also own the Naked Burger in Clinton Township and Berkley Common. RH Social is open seven days a week with daily brunch, dinner (including their 8-foot pizzas for the table) and a full bar. Open daily at 11 a.m. 6870 N. Rochester, Rochester Hills. Rochesterhillssocial.com.

Collard Green Cook-Off at Detroit is Different Garden: Urban farmers show off their cooking skills for the title of Inaugural Collard Green Cook-Off Champion. The event has information about farming and gardening in the city, plus live music and celebrity judges. 4-9 p.m. Thurs. Free. 1634 Clements, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/collard-green-cook-off-tickets-632773802477.

Chutney Festival at Royal Oak Farmers Market: Enjoy South Asian and West Indian street food at this one-day food festival with something for everyone. In addition to spicy samosas, biryanis and desserts, the fest also has cultural entertainment, henna artists and more. 5-9 p.m. Thurs. $5 general admission, $35 for VIP. 316 E. 11 Mile, Royal Oak. eventbrite.com/e/chutney-festival-tickets-623058483697.

Absence of Proof Summer Mocktail Party at Drifter Coffee: A social gathering for the sober or sober-curious, Absence of Proof will pop up with nonalcoholic cocktails and drinks and a DJ. 6-9 p.m. Fri. $20 for admission and unlimited drinks. handstamp.com/absenceofproofdetroit.

Pepsi Dig In Day supports Black-owned restaurants: As part of Pepsi Dig In Day, a national push to support more Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi is covering $100,000 in meals in at 25 restaurants cross the country. Locally, get a free meal of buttermilk waffles and chicken tenders at Wayne’s Waffle House (25029 Van Dyke in Center Line) or Creole shrimp and grits at Joe Louis Southern Kitchen (6549 Woodward, Detroit). Deal is for Saturday only, while supplies last. Visit eatokra.com for more information.

Heirloom Tomato Dinner at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: Enjoy an unlimited tomato bar with mozzarella from Zingerman’s Creamery, fresh basil, artisan olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar and more, plus a four-course dinner highlighting locally grown tomatoes at their peak. Vegetarian option available. 7-9 p.m. Aug. 29. $90 per person. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. zingermansroadhouse.com.

Vin°Vi & Co Wine Dinner at Oak & Reel: The restaurant’s new wine director Kariann Fifer and Sean Sutton of Vin°Vi & Co will host a five-course dinner from chef and owner Jared Gadbaw. Each course is paired with Spanish wines. 6 p.m. Sept. 11 $175 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/430468/vinvi-wine-dinner.

Bluefin tuna exhibition and sushi dinner at Tiger Lily: To celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary, chef Chris Vasquez will host an in-house Bluefin tuna carving demonstration and multi-course sushi dinner. Tickets include demonstration, Q & A with chef, multi-course dinner, special gifts and prizes and a welcome drink. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $150 per person. 231 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. tigerlilyferndale.com/events.

Barley, BBQ and Beats at the Valley: A fundraiser for Arbor Hospice, this community event has craft cocktails from local distilleries, barbecue from local pit masters and restaurants and live music. Tickets include three servings of barbecue and three cocktails. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $50 in advance, $75 at the door. 7650 Scio Church Road, Ann Arbor. Arborhospice.org/bbb.

Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse planned for Clarkston: Owners revealed this week that Rudy’s Prime Steakhouse will open in summer 2024 in the former Rudy’s Market building, 9 S. Main in Clarkston.

Melody Baetens