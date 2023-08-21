Award-winning chef, author and opera singer Alexander Smalls comes to the Wright Museum

Award-winning American chef, author and singer Alexander Smalls will appear in Detroit next month as part of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History’s “Wright Conversations” series.

Curated by the museum’s president Neil A. Barclay, the speaker series aims to discuss civic engagement, art, history and culture. Smalls’ talk is 5 p.m. Sept. 21.

Considered “the father of Southern revival cooking,” chef Smalls’ restaurant Cecil was New York City’s first Afro-Asian American restaurant, and was named “Best New Restaurant in America” by Esquire in 2014.

His cookbook “Between Harlem and Heaven” won a 2019 James Beard Award and he’s also the recipient of the Creative Spirit Award from the Black Alumni of Pratt. His memoir “Grace the Table” tells stories of his grandparents’ Low Country cooking, his Southern upbringing, his travels and includes 100 recipes. Smalls’ latest book is “Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen.”

Smalls is also an award-winning opera singer who has Grammy and Tony Awards for his performance on the cast recording of George Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" with the Houston Grand Opera.

Tickets for the Sept. 21 talk at the Wright Museum, 315 E. Warren in Detroit, are $15 or $10 for members and can be purchased at thewright.org/programs/wright-conversations-alexander-smalls.