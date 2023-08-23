Dining calendar: pizza, tacos, bespoke dinners and more tasty happenings around town

Maui Strong fundraiser at Mootz Pizzeria and Bar: Now through the end of the month, this downtown Detroit pizzeria will donate $5 from every sale of its 14-inch Hawaiian or Spicy Hawaiian pizza directly to the Maui Strong Fund, which supports first responders and provides relieve to those impacted by the fires. Dine in or carryout, through Aug. 31. 1230 Library, Detroit. (313) 243-1230. Mootzpizzeria.com.

Jet’s Pizza celebrates 45 years: To honor its 45th anniversary, Michigan-based Jet’s Pizza will offer 45% off its signature 4-corner and 8-corner pizzas for online orders. Use the code ANV45 through Sunday to get the deal. Visit jetspizza.com for locations.

Novi Taco Fest at Twelve Mile Crossing: Tacos trucks, live music and family friendly fun all come together for this multi-day festival. The party also has a cutest dog contest, lawn games, Lucha Libre wrestling, and taco and hot pepper eating competitions. 5-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and noon-7 p.m. Sun. $10 at the door per person, per day. Free parking. 44275 W. 12 Mile, Novi. Novitacofest.com.

Cider Dayze at Blake’s Orchard and Cider Mill: This two-day hard cider festival celebrates craft cider and beer by hosting more than 50 regional breweries, cideries and wineries, plus food trucks, games and live music. Noon-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $40-$45, $20 for designated drivers. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. (586) 784-5354. Blakeshardcider.com.

Hell Yeah Dog brings back Old World Sandwich at Strauss Brothers: The chefs from Hell Yeah Dog gourmet hot dog stand will bring back the “Old World Sandwich” made famous at the now-closed Eastern Market Seafood Company for one day only, popping up at Strauss Brothers in Eastern Market. The sandwich has a variety of sliced and smoked sausages, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, yellow mustard and a "very secret Old World seasoning." 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 2479 Riopelle, Detroit. instagram.com/hellyeahdog.

Bourbon and Blues Festival at Eastern Market: A new festival highlighting immersive bourbon tastings from Midwest distilleries and local and national blues bands. Access to the bands, food trucks and other vendors is free, with whiskey tasting sessions starting at $50. Noon-6:30 p.m. Sun. Shed 5, 2810 Russell, Detroit. detroitbourbonandblues.com.

Chef and author Katie Parla at SheWolf: To celebrate her latest cookbook “Food of the Italian Islands,” chef Katie Parla will appear at Detroit Italian restaurant SheWolf to chat with guests, share travel stories and sign books. SheWolf chef Anthony Lombardo will serve a multi-course meal with beverage pairings. Tickets include a copy of the book. 6:30 p.m. Mon. $200 per person. 438 Selden, Detroit. exploretock.com/shewolf/event/424687/katie-parla-food-of-the-italian-islands-book-tour-dinner.

Chef Ederique Goudia is the next residency at Framebar: Chef and activist Ederique Goudia will bring a New Orleans-inspired menu to Framebar for the nontraditional kitchen’s next month-long residency. She’ll serve a menu of barbecue shrimp, crawfish beignets, grits and grillades, shrimp and grits, blackened catfish Atchafalaya, chicken and smoked sausage jambalaya and much more. Her residency runs Sept. 6 -Oct. 1 with dinner service Wed.-Sun. There will be a special brunch service 11 a.m. Sept. 10 only. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. framehazelpark.com/experience/bar-new-orleans-framebar-chef-ederique-goudia-23.

Tablescape dinner at Marrow: A collaboration between West Village restaurant Marrow, artist and designer Elizabeth Salonen and ceramic artist Claire Thibodeau, this dinner sims to unite crafted food and the ceramic vessels made for it. The bespoke menu will harmonize with each unique ceramic piece. Diners can purchase Tablescape ceramics after the dinner, and they’ll also be entered into a drawing for an artist-signed, handmade ceramic vessel. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $125-$150 per person. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Tablescapedetroit.eventbrite.com.

Cork & Fork at Grand Hotel: This destination property at Mackinac Island is again hosting the Cork & Fork festival featuring award-winning female chefs from throughout the country and wine pairings and tastings from the Grand Hotel’s own Master Sommelier Elizabeth Schweitzer. The festival includes cooking events, wine tastings, panel discussions, a six-course “pink tie” dinner to benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation and more, including overnight packages. Sept. 29-Oct. 1. 286 Grand Ave., Mackinac Island. grandhotel.com/packages/cork-fork-experience.

New steak bowl at BD’s Mongolian Grill: A new, seasonal menu item has landed at BD’s Mongolian Grill. The Kyoto Steak Bowl is a protein-packed dish with teriyaki sauce, sirloin tips and fresh pops of color from pineapple, red bell pepper and green onion. It’s now available at all locations, along with the restaurant’s $6 Margarita Fest. Visit gomongo.com for locations and details.

