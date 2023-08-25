Another celebrity-fueled chicken chain is coming to Michigan

Big Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant concept founded by NBA great Shaquille O’Neal is planning to open 20 locations in Michigan.

H&D Group Investments announced Thursday its franchise deal with the brand, which is inspired by homestyle favorites from O’Neal’s childhood. Big Chicken serves crispy chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, Cheez-It crusted mac and cheese, ice cream shakes and more.

The growing brand was founded in 2018 and has locations across the country including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dayton, Ohio, and inside many sports arenas.

The first of the 20 Michigan Big Chicken stores is set to open early next year in Clio at 11476 N. Linden Road. Additional Big Chicken locations are planned for Metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Flint, Saginaw and Mount Pleasant.

“The team at H&D Group Investments are exactly the type of experienced operators we’re looking to grow with at Big Chicken,” said Big Chicken CEO Josh Halpern in a press release. “They have an impressive track record of success in the highly competitive full-service restaurant segment, and we’re thrilled to add them to our all-star team of franchisees as they introduce the first locations in Michigan and expand Big Chicken’s presence in the Midwest.”

