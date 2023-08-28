Move over pumpkin spice, Blake’s and Gypsy Spirits team up for Apple Pie Vodka

Seasonal and a limited edition, the newest fall drink is Apple Pie Vodka.

The 40-proof spirit is a collaboration between Blake’s Hard Cider of Armada and Petoskey-based Gypsy Spirits. It infuses cinnamon, brown sugar and apple cider from Blake’s orchard with Gypsy’s vodka.

Gypsy Vodka, which was founded in 2015 by twin brothers Michael and Adam Kazanowski, has made Apple Pie Vodka in the past, but never enough to sell to the masses. Now with their Blake’s partnership, they’re hoping to move many of the 750 ml bottles, retailing for $24.95 each.

Michael Kazanowski said he and his brother were "blown away" at the idea of collaborating with Blake's.

“We have followed and admired Blake's story and rise since we began our company in 2015, so this partnership allows us the opportunity to work with one of the best cider houses in the country to finally release this limited-edition vodka to people all over the state," he said in a press release about the launch.

Find it for now only at the tasting rooms for both businesses in Armada and Petoskey. By next month, customers should be able to find the co-branded infused vodka on area shelves, including at Meijer and Total Wine.

