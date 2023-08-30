Dining calendar and food news: Fall flavors, September events and more

Fall flavors abound

Cask & Kettle releases new hard coffee flavor: Kick back with a hot mug of Cask & Kettle’s new pumpkin spice hard coffee flavor. The Battle Creek-based, ready-to-brew hot cocktails company released the new, 80-proof coffee flavor as a package of k-pods, ready for your single-use coffee maker or tea kettle. Enjoy the spiked, decaf coffee hot or over ice. Visit caskandkettleusa.com for more information.

Hudsonville and Little Debbie release new flavors: A limited-edition fall ice cream line that is a collaboration between Michigan’s Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie will be available at Walmart starting Monday. The new ice cream flavors are Apple Fruit Pies, Chocolate Chip Crème Pies, Turtle Brownies and Pumpkin Delights. For more information visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/flavors-category/little-debbie.

Pumpkin and apple flavors at Duck Donuts: Submit to fall with sweet autumn flavors at Duck Donuts locations. They’ve rolled out the pumpkin coffee and the “sweet as pie” box with apple pie, pumpkin roll and peanut butter pie doughnuts. 2920 W. Maple, Troy. (248) 781-3825.

Pumpkin spice and more at Tim Hortons: This national brand has rolled out several new and returning flavors for late summer and early fall, including the pumpkin spice iced cappuccino, a maple cinnamon sugar iced latte, spiced apple cranberry refresher and a peach refresher. They also have pumpkin spice-flavored doughnuts and muffins. Visit timhortons.com for more details and locations.

September food events

Family Fun with Yad Ezra at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill: Ahead of Rosh Hashana, board the train to pick apples, then enjoy drinks and snacks upon return. Yad Ezra is southeastern Michigan’s only kosher food pantry. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 10. $15 per person, $30 per family. 17985 Armada Center Road, Armada. Register at yadezra-bloom.kindful.com/e/family-fun-at-blakes-with-yad-ezra.

Vin°Vi & Co Wine Dinner at Oak & Reel: The restaurant’s new wine director, Kariann Fifer, and Sean Sutton of Vin°Vi & Co will host a five-course dinner from chef and owner Jared Gadbaw. Each course is paired with Spanish wines. 6 p.m. Sept. 11 $175 per person. 2921 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit. exploretock.com/oakandreel/event/430468/vinvi-wine-dinner.

Tablescape dinner at Marrow: A collaboration between West Village restaurant Marrow, artist and designer Elizabeth Salonen and ceramic artist Claire Thibodeau, this dinner aims to unite crafted food and the ceramic vessels made for it. The bespoke menu will harmonize with each unique ceramic piece. Diners can purchase Tablescape ceramics after the dinner, and they’ll also be entered into a drawing for an artist-signed, handmade ceramic vessel. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. $125-$150 per person. 8044 Kercheval, Detroit. Tablescapedetroit.eventbrite.com.

Brasserie Wine Dinner at Venue: Enjoy a Mediterranean family-style dinner with whole roasted chicken, bread salad, roasted salmon and four Mediterranean wines. The dinner takes place on the Venue’s patio, weather permitting, 6 p.m. Sept. 13. $85 per person, $65 without wine. 1919 South Industrial Hwy., Ann Arbor. (734) 800-0128. exploretock.com/venue-annarbor/event/430967/venue-brasserie-mediterranean-wine-dinner.

Workshop events at Frame: A new season of workshops, classes and special dinners have been announced for Frame’s fall season. Things kick off with Little Fish Brewing Appalachian beer dinner and workshop with chef Becky Clark and lead brewer Keith Hernstrom. The beer dinner is Sept. 16 and the sausage making workshop and sour beer tasting is Sept. 17. $100 and up. 23839 John R, Hazel Park. Visit framehazelpark.com for tickets and to view the full schedule of events.

Fredi the PizzaMan opens Sundays during Lions season: Typically closed on Sundays, chef and pizza maker Fredi Bello will open his Melvindale pizzeria on Sundays, 12:30-4:30 p.m. starting Sept. 17 for football fans. “Come eat pizza and watch the Detroit Lions,” he said on social media, adding that he’ll have the game on inside or on the radio for those who dine al fresco. 17900 Allen, Melvindale. Walk-in orders only.

Bluefin tuna exhibition and sushi dinner at Tiger Lily: To celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary, chef Chris Vasquez will host an in-house Bluefin tuna carving demonstration and multi-course sushi dinner. Tickets include demonstration, Q & A with chef, multi-course dinner, special gifts and prizes and a welcome drink. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 19. $150 per person. 231 W. Nine Mile, Ferndale. tigerlilyferndale.com/events.

Bourbon Cigars & Friends at Community House: The Van Dusen Terrace at Birmingham’s Community House will host an elegant evening featuring a curated selection of premium cigars from Wild Bill’s Tobacco and bourbons from Elijah Craig and Evan Williams, plus chef-crafted appetizers. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 21. $59 general admission, $79 for VIP. 380 S. Bates, Birmingham. (248) 644-5832. communityhouse.com/event/bourbon-cigars-friends.

Brews, Brats and Bands at Preservation Park: A tradition in Canton since 2010, this craft beer festival for the 21-and-older crowd boasts more than 50 beers, ciders and seltzers, plus brats, sausages, pretzels, a chili cook-off and live music from Standing Room Only. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 23. $45, $50 at the door (cash). 500 N. Ridge Road, Canton. Cantonfun.org/678.

