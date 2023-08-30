21 bars, restaurants and cafes that opened in Metro Detroit in August, plus 4 that closed

For those looking for a polished, upscale new spot to grab a cocktail, or a casual place to drop in for a flavorful taco or burrito, this week's roundup of new restaurants has you covered.

Read on for details on more than 20 new bars, restaurants, bakeries and cafes that made their Metro Detroit debut in August, plus a few that we said goodbye to this month.

Le Suprême in downtown Detroit

This 210-seat brasserie is the first of the new bar and restaurant concepts coming to the renovated Book Tower (which is now a hotel and residences), and it's a stunner. A nod to the city's French history, this just-opened, all-day bar and restaurant has a Parisian feel with a well-curated bar program that includes unique and imported wines and Champagnes. The food menu is pretty much en Francais with steak tartare, oeufs mimsa, boeuf bourguignon, filet mignon au poivre, moules mariniere, trout amandine and much more. The atmosphere is comfy but very polished, with beautiful tilework, deep red booths, dark wood walls and framed photos that pay homage to Detroit throughout the centuries.

Open for dinner only for now, Tues.-Sat. 1265 Washington, Detroit. (313) 597-7734. lesupremedetroit.com.

Knock Twice Speakeasy in West Bloomfield

There’s a lot of mystery to this new bar and restaurant, but we know that cocktails, small plates and live music are the focus. Billed as a speakeasy “where the beautiful people play,” Knock Twice serves dishes like fried ravioli, a breadless shrimp po’ boy, truffle fries, fried pickles, salmon bites and the house favorite, a dessert of fried biscuit and peach sauce with ice cream. Happy hour with $10 food and drink specials is 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Open 4-11 p.m. Wed.-Thurs., 4 p.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Reservations strongly recommended. 6430 Farmington, West Bloomfield. (248) 562-7029. knocktwicespeakeasy.com.

Zuzu and Upstairs Bar in downtown Detroit

Back downtown, last weekend saw the debut of this two-in-one concept from the Iconic Collection, which also owns and operates Parc in Campus Martius and other restaurants. High-end Zuzu is now open for dinner, with lunch service on the way. Executive chef Bryan S. Emperor and sushi chef Sang Park will present a menu featuring Japanese, Korean and Chinese dishes like kung pow chicken, bluefin toro tuna, king ora salmon and an omakase sushi tower. Zuzu is on the first floor while Upstairs Bar is, yep, a luxurious cocktail lounge on the upper level with bottle service, VIP tables, signature cocktails and mocktails.

Hours for now at Zuzu are 5-11 p.m. Mon.-Wed., 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Thurs.-Sat. and 5 p.m.-midnight Sun. 511 Woodward, Detroit. (313) 464-7777. experiencezuzu.com or experienceupstairs.com.

Flyleaf in Grosse Pointe Farms

It's a bookstore, a cocktail lounge, a coffee shop and a bistro. Flyleaf made its debut a few weeks ago in Grosse Pointe Farms, billing itself as "a literary clubhouse of sorts." Munch on pastries from Crispelli's or share a few small plates with a friend, then browse the custom-made walnut shelves for art books, novels, historical adventures, cookbooks and other giftable items.

Open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Fri. 92 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Farms. (313) 771-5544. flyleafgp.com.

Eve's Sushi & Hibachi in Woodhaven

Just like the name implies, Eve’s has hibachi grilled entrees and sushi rolls. It’s a casual spot with no table service or bar. Choose from chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon, scallops or vegetables for the entrees, which have lower pricing at lunch. Dinners are served with vegetables, noodles and steamed rice. Upcharge to egg fried race for $3.50. Signature sushi rolls include the Woodhaven roll with shrimp tempura and spicy crabmeat, tempura flakes, eel and yum yum sauce.

Open for lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. 23382 Allen, Woodhaven. (734) 561-3346. evessushi.com.

IO Rooftop Lounge in Corktown

The Godfrey hotel in Corktown just recently opened for business, as has the polished, first floor hotel bar. The buzz is about IO, the seventh floor rooftop lounge and bar. IO means "inside outside" and has an open air, covered seating with a view of the downtown skyline and a retractable glass wall, as well indoor space completely unaffected by the elements. (There's an IO Rooftop Lounge at the Godfrey in Chicago, too.) There are two bars, lounge seating, high top tables and private dining. Made for sharing, the small plates menu has smoked trout dip, oysters, bao buns, lamb meatloaf sliders, savory donuts, gourmet salads, fries and more. There's enough to keep you busy while we wait for Detroit restaurateur Samy Eid to debut the fine-dining destination the Hamilton, debuting on the first floor later this year.

Still in soft opening phase. 1401 Michigan, Detroit. godfreyhoteldetroit.com.

Ruckus Taco Company in Canton

Longtime food truck Ruckus Taco has finally opened its very own brick-and-mortar restaurant in Canton. Founder Jeremy Kalmus, who has a culinary school degree and has worked in top local restaurants, puts a chef-driven spin on this approachable cuisine. His colorful new spot serves tacos, of course, but also burritos, bowls, nachos, fries, smash burgers, crispy sandwiches, vegan options and more.

Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 43315 Joy, Canton. (734) 359-3156. ruckustaco.com.

Rochester Hills Social

Rochester has a new sports bar experience now that Rochester Hills Social is open. Owned by chef Goran Dimic and Brandon Gorgies, RH Social was formerly Naked Burger. They also own the Naked Burger in Clinton Township and Berkley Common. RH Social is open seven days a week with daily brunch, dinner (including their 8-foot pizzas for the table) and a full bar.

Open daily at 11 a.m. 6870 N. Rochester, Rochester Hills. Rochesterhillssocial.com.

Fatima's Grill in Dearborn

Blending Lebanese, Mexican and American cuisine, this national franchise has opened its first Michigan location in Dearborn recently with tacos, super-stuffed gourmet wraps, burritos, crunch wraps, tortas, shawarma, kebab, quesadillas, fries, burgers and more. Everything is loaded with toppings and sauces and flavor, including many items that come with Hot Cheetos or Hot Cheeto dust to add some extra heat to the mix.

Open daily for lunch and dinner. 14600 Warren, Suite B, Dearborn. (313) 406-9941. fatimas-grill.com/menu-dearborn

More August openings

Sidecar Slider Bar: The newest location for this neighborhood burger joint is in Plymouth. Its sister concept, next door's Shift cocktail bar is expected to open soon, too. 340 N. Main, Plymouth.

Brine Oyster House: A hip new, two-story sustainable seafood bar and restaurant with live music and weekend brunch service. 15033 Kercheval, Grosse Pointe Park.

Green Lantern: The latest location for this beloved, local chain is open daily for carryout and delivery. 31173 Mound, Warren.

Juan Blanco's Tacos and Tequila: A new Mexican joint on the east side, from the folks behind Johnny Black's Public House. 34275 Utica, Fraser.

North End Taproom: This new craft beer hub has 40 taps with beer, ciders, seltzers and non-alcoholic options, all self-serve, plus a full food menu. 111 S. Main, Royal Oak.

Noori Pocha: Noori Korean fried chicken in downtown Clawson has opened, Noori Poncha, a tiny Korean gastropub inside the restaurant with dishes beyond their delicious fried chicken, plus sake, beer and soju. 1 S. Main, Clawson.

1942 Tacos y Tequila: A new Tex-Mex bar and restaurant where the TGI Fridays used to be. 591 W. Big Beaver, Troy.

Bob's Big Boy: A new, fast-casual version of the Big Boy brand with burgers, shakes, Slim Jim sandwiches and more. 32704 Grand River, Farmington.

Shatila Bakery: There's now a third location of this beloved Middle Eastern and French bakery. 26771 Ford, Dearborn Heights.

Mr. B's Soul Food: The latest location for this classic soul food restaurant is now serving the Inkster area. 30369 Cherry Hill, Inkster.

Local Tavern Bar and Grill: A new neighborhood spot with upscale pub grub such as beef tenderloin tips, Mediterranean wraps, salads, pork sliders and more. 44282 Warren, Canton.

Cafe Dax: Gourmet coffee, breakfast cocktails, quiche, avocado toast or a crispy chicken sandwich, this new breakfast and lunch spot in the Daxton Hotel's contemporary lobby has something for a quick bite or a fuel-up for a busy day. 298 S. Old Woodward, Birmingham.

August Closings

Muldoon's Utica: About two weeks ago, Muldoon's tavern in downtown Utica served its last order of potato skins and closed the doors. The Rochester Hills location is still going.

3 Hermanos in Rockwood: After 35 years, the Duque family has decided to move on from their Tex-Mex restaurant in Rockwood. “We have decided to retire and close the restaurant effective immediately,” reads a post on Facebook, which also thanked their customers and staff, and credited the employees with 3 Hermanos’ longevity. “Seeing the generations of families that have come through our doors has been the biggest blessing we could have imagined.”

Kapones Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores: Aug. 1 was the last hurrah for this neighborhood sports bar and hangout in a strip mall on Harper south of 10 Mile. "Thank you to every one who has visited, supported, hosted and been employed by Kapones. I will be forever grateful to have been given the opportunity to meet you, work along side you or served you up a cold one on a hot summer day or filled your belly with a warm meal," wrote managing partner Khatina Breiss on social media last month. "COVID killed us," she told the Macomb Daily.

Socra Tea: The only tea room in downtown Detroit, Socra Tea owners announced this month that the business would "take a pause" after 10 years. "Visit www.SocrateaDetroit.com for all of your bulk tea needs," reads their most recent Facebook post. "So long for now…"

Melody Baetens is The Detroit News' restaurant critic

