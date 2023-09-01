Caribbean restaurant Norma G’s in Jefferson Chalmers has closed

Located in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood of Detroit, just a few blocks from Grosse Pointe Park, Caribbean and Trinidadian restaurant Norma G’s has closed.

It started as a food truck, and became a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2018 to much fanfare. It was exiting because this area of Detroit didn’t have many Caribbean restaurants and Trinidadian cuisine was specifically hard to come by.

The menu offered jerk chicken, plantain fritters, oxtail sliders, chicken pelau, vegan curry and cocktails.

Owner Lester Gouvia, who named the restaurant after his mother, is hinting at a return somewhere down the line.

“After careful consideration, we will be suspending operations at our current location. This decision was not easy, but it will be best for future plans,” reads a statement posted to social media Friday morning.

“While we wanted to be the first to share the news, it was prematurely announced outside of Norma G’s family. We want to start off by thanking all of you for five years of continuous support. Norma G’s wouldn’t be the same without you … As always, keep following for updates on upcoming events and thank you once again.”

Follow Norma G’s on Facebook at facebook.com/normagsdetroit.