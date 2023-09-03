Lobster rolls return to Mudgie's Deli in Detroit with a twist

Detroit — Mudgie's Deli is bringing back its famous lobster rolls this year but with a twist: the fresh crustaceans flown in from Maine will be part of a five-course, $100 meal.

The deli on Brooklyn Street in Detroit's Corktown will offer seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-16. Tickets will be available on EventBrite starting Tuesday, and carry-out meals will not be an option.

"Dear customers. We heard you want the return of Fresh Maine Lobster Rolls," Mudgie's posted to its Facebook page Sunday morning. "Due to many circumstances we cannot bring the huge volume of the past. This year we're trying a limited approach and hoping for your understanding."

The other courses are smoked whitefish spread, Michigan dried cherry and mandarin salad, sun sugar tomato gazpacho, and bread pudding for dessert. The $100 price includes tax and gratuity.

Summer lobster rolls at Mudgie's had become a celebrated tradition in Detroit. Owner Greg Mudge was famous for getting fresh lobster delivered daily from Maine for the annual Lobster Roll Week, causing guests to mob the Corktown restaurant.

This will be the first time the restaurant is doing the promotion without Mudge. In 2021, Mudgie's offered lobster rolls for most of July; shortly after, on Sept. 5, 2021, the beloved Mudge died at the age of 46. That year, the restaurant also suffered a fire.

In 2022, Mudgie's skipped lobster roll week.

Mudgie's Deli, 1413 Brooklyn St., Detroit, is open Tuesday through Saturday and features a full bar with craft beer and wine.

