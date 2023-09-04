Dairy Queen to sell Blizzards for 85¢ for 2 weeks in September

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

For two weeks in September, Dairy Queen customers will get the chance to buy its signature dessert at a deep discount.

The fast food chain, known for its twisty soft-serve and mixed ice cream treats, announced this week it will sell its Blizzards for just 85 cents.

From Sept. 11-24, customers who use the DQ mobile app at participating Dairy Queen restaurants across the U.S. can get in on the sweet deal.

The special promotion is to celebrate the 1985 introduction of the Blizzard and the launch of new fall menu – including flavors such as pumpkin pie, snickerdoodle cookie dough, caramel fudge cheesecake, choco-dipped strawberry, Oreo hot cocoa, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup pie, and royal Reese’s fluffernutter – which arrived in stores on Monday.