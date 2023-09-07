Dining calendar: Brunch highlights, anniversaries, special chef dinners and more

Back-to-Back Birthday Bourbon at Detroit City Distillery: In celebration of its ninth anniversary and back-to-back wins at the World Spirits Competition, Detroit City Distillery is partying with a new bottle, Birthday Blend, limited to 500 bottles. Get one at the party or try the Birthday Blend in a cocktail. The party also has a DJ and food from new Spanish pop up El Antes 4-11 p.m. Fri. No cover. 2462 Riopelle, Detroit. Detroitcitydistillery.com

Bar Pigalle offers weekend brunch: One of 2022’s best new restaurants, Bar Pigalle in Detroit has upped its brunch offerings with a French-inspired menu featuring zucchini salad, a French omelet, duck and waffles, cinnamon brioche French toast, croque madam or a cured salmon plate for two. Their super deluxe Pigalle Burger is also on the brunch menu, along with drinks like mimosa, Bloody Maria, mocktails and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 2915 John R, Detroit. (313) 497-9200. Barpigalle.com.

Floozy’s Diner pops up with brunch at Dos Locos Tacos: A new concept, Floozy’s Diner, is preparing to open in the former Dos Locos Tacos space in Hamtramck. (Dos Locos Tacos, if you didn’t know, took over the neighboring space, formerly occupied by New Martha Washington Bakery.) While that gets ready, Floozy’s Diner will host pop-up brunch service at Dos Locos Tacos every Sunday with a breakfast BLT, rotating vegetarian quiche, stuffed Belgian waffles, burnt ends hash and other hearty fare. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. 10337 Jos Campau, Hamtramck. (313) 872-6838.

Fall VegFest at Riley Park: For those who eat a completely plant-based diet or are just vegan-curious, the seventh annual Fall VegFest has something for everyone. The family friendly event has more than 30 vendors, including restaurants, food trucks, caterers, food makers and nonprofits, plus entertainment and a pre-fest yoga class. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Free admission. 33113 Grand River, Farmington. vegmichigan.org.

20th anniversary and African American Foodways Dinner at Zingerman’s Roadhouse: As this Ann Arbor staple celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, head chef Bob Bennett and team are offering throwback dishes throughout the month of September. They’re also hosting an African American Foodways Dinner featuring James Beard Award winner Adrian Miller. The dinner features a four-course barbecue menu and proceeds will help Ann Arbor’s NEW Center to help underserved communities. 7 p.m. Sept. 12. $90 per person. 2501 Jackson, Ann Arbor. zingermansroadhouse.com/event/aafoodways-adrian-miller.

Suckling Pig Feast at Miss Kim: Award-winning chef Ji Hye Kim and guest chef Adrian Lipscombe of 40 Acres Project will present an Afro-Mexican feast featuring suckling pig including roasted pig, smoked brisket, Cameroonian collards, Mexican rice and more. 8-10 p.m. Sept. 12. $75. (A vegetarian version of this dinner is 6-8 p.m. the same day for $60 per person.) 415 N. Fifth, Ann Arbor. exploretock.com/misskim/event/432093/september-2023-suckling-pig-feast-with-chef-adrian-lipscombe.

Free pie for school employees at Achatz: School employees with valid school ID can have one free slice of pie or cake from this Michigan business on Sept. 15. The deal is good at all eight Achatz and Pie Collective locations. achatzpies.com.

Little Liberia “Liberian Harvest” dinner at Horatio Williams Foundation: This tasting event allows the public to sample Liberian dishes from chef Ameneh’s Little Liberian pop-up as she gets ready to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Diners can vote on which dishes should be on the restaurant’s menu. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16. $85. 1010 Antietam, Detroit. eventbrite.com/e/liberian-harvest-event-tickets-703500788797.

Chef Robert Irvine meet-and-greet event, dinner and bartender throw down at Hollywood Casino at Greektown: Celebrity chef Robert Irvine comes to town to promote Irvine’s Spirits, his new line of vodka and gin, which is produced at his craft distillery in Pennsylvania. The evening includes a meet-and-greet followed by a chef-curated dinner with cocktail pairings. After, Irvine will judge a “bartender throw down” cocktail contest at the casino’s Sportsbook. 4-9 p.m. Sept. 17. Dinner is priced a la carte. 555 E. Lafayette, Detroit. hollywoodgreektown.com/dining/prism.

New salad at Detroit Wing Co. One of Metro Detroit’s fastest-growing chicken wing companies has launched a new menu item, the crispy chicken tender salad. It has fried chicken, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, house-made cornbread croutons and your choice of ranch, bleu cheese or comeback sauce dressing. It’s $10.95 and available at all locations. Visit detroitwingco.com for locations and ordering.

