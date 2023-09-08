Mudgie's Deli cancels lobster roll dinners

After announcing a new way to serve limited-edition lobster rolls this month, Mudgie's Deli and Wine Shop has canceled the event due to a variety of circumstances.

Instead of selling the popular sandwiches made with lobster flown in daily from Maine a la carte, Mudgie's announced they would be sold as a ticketed, five-course meal for $100.

Staffing did play a factor, as did some negative reaction from customers, but ultimately lobster roll week was canceled because owner Liza Pulgini said the team wasn't sure they could pull it off in accordance to the high standard that people expect from the award-winning, nationally recognized sandwich shop.

"There was some deep concern about being able to execute it to our standard ... to put it in a nutshell," Pulgini said. "We thought we had a good plan to do it in a manageable size for our capacity now. That capacity is greatly reduced at the moment."

Pulgini says the deli is staffed by a core group of full-time employees, most who have been with Mudgie's for years. The lobster roll dinners, scheduled for the evenings of Sept. 12-16, would have meant the core staff needed to work double shifts for a week straight.

"Staring down the heavy lift, it just became apparent that they were going to be way too taxed," she said, adding that the staff was also disheartened by some of the negative comments online. "We tried to steel ourselves against the negative online backlash ... that was a real struggle. We didn't want our customers to perceive this as an outlandish money grab. That was not the case. There was not a giant profit margin built into this at all."

She hopes lobster roll week can return in some capacity in 2024.

Mudgie's Deli recently celebrated 15 years of business, a bright spot after a difficult stretch of time. After pivoting and surviving through the pandemic, owner and founder Greg Mudge, Pulgini's husband, died unexpectedly over Labor Day weekend in 2021. The following spring, the restaurant was hit by arson in March 2022, just before a big St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The business is hiring, and slowly working to expand service. This year they added breakfast hours and a happy hour, which runs 4-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. while the wine shop stays open until 7 p.m.

"We definitely want to add to the core crew, we are in need of extra people to carryout the hours we're open now, then also be able to expand back into the hours that were successful for us in the past. Sunday brunch was a great time at Mudgie's and we haven't had that since the pandemic," Pulgini said.

Mudgie's Deli, 1411 Brooklyn in Detroit, is open for breakfast 8-10:45 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tues.-Sat. (lunch goes until 4 p.m. Sat.) and and 4-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. for happy hour. Dine in, carryout or order online at mudgiesdeli.com.

