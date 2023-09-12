One of Cabrera's favorite Detroit restaurants to host "Miggy-themed" pop up near ballpark

One of Miguel Cabrera’s favorite local restaurants is getting in the spotlight this season as a Miggy-themed pop-up restaurant in the District Detroit.

Detroit’s El Rey de las Arepas will serve food at a pop-up experience on select days this month at 44 W. Columbia in Detroit, across from Comerica Park.

The Venezuelan restaurant is a popular spot in southwest Detroit for arepas, which are flat, round bread made of corn that is stuffed with meat, cheese and other fillings.

The pop ups will have Cabrera-themed décor, music and outdoor seating. Guests can get a sampler ticket for $15, redeemable for a mini arepa, a mini cheesy cachapa, three fried plantains and an 8-ounce passion fruit juice.

“As we continue to celebrate the legendary career of Miguel Cabrera, we are thrilled to partner with El Rey de las Arepas to unveil this unique experience on Columbia Street,” said Ilitch Sports + Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer Ryan Gustafson in a media alert. “Miguel’s impact has meant so much to our city, and we look forward to introducing Tigers fans to one of the places he’s come to love during his time in Detroit.”

The El Rey de las Arepas pop up is scheduled to be open during Detroit Tigers and Lions home games, as well as other days and times. Here’s the full schedule:

3:30-7 p.m. Tues. and Wed.11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thurs.3:30-7 p.m. Sat.10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sun.3:30-7 p.m. Sept. 2310 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 243:30-7 p.m. Sept. 26-2711 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 283:30-7 p.m. Sept. 2911 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 3011:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 1

Those at Comerica Park for games during “Miggy Celebration Weekend” Sept. 29-Oct. 1 can also find food from El Rey de las Arepas in section 116.

Cabrera, 40, is set to retire after the 2023 season.