Bell's Oberon will be released March 25

Michigan summer beers such as Bell’s Oberon Ale are perfect by the beach or pool. (Photo: Busch's Fresh Food Market)

With below zero temperatures this week, it's OK to be thinking spring, or at least thinking spring beer.

This week, Bell's Brewery announced March 25 will mark the return of the beloved seasonal beer Oberon. For years the brewery, area bars and retailers have made a big to-do about the return of the wheat ale each spring.

On "Oberon Day," the beer, which has a shelf life of six months, will be sold in six packs of 12 ounce cans for the first time this year, as well as 12 packs of cans. It also comes in 12 ounce bottles in six and 12 packs, in four-pack 16 ounce cans and also on draft.

More Bell's releases of note include the return of specialty beer Hopslam Double IPA, which returned last month along with the tart, seasonal Larry's Latest Flamingo Fruit Fight. Also look for Official Hazy IPA, a double dry-hopped brew that is debuting this month, according to bellsbeer.com.

Founded in 1985, Bell's Brewery is based in Comstock and is one of the oldest of Michigan's 270-plus beer-makers.

Buy Photo Bell's Oberon beer is stacked all over the warehouse at Rave Associates in Ann Arbor, Mich. on March 19, 2015. This year's batch of Oberon will be released March 25. (Photo: Robin Buckson, / The Detroit News)

