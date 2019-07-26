MBG beer fest opens with tickets still available for today and Saturday

Buy Photo Kyle Kipp, 41, of Ypsilanti, hands a sample cup and tokens to a beer festival attendee Friday. Kipp said he lives in the neighborhood volunteers every year. (Photo: Tom Gromak / The Detroit News)

The top’s been popped on the 22nd annual Michigan Brewers’ Guild Summer Beer Festival at Ypsilanti’s Riverside park, with tickets for tonight and Saturday still available.

As many as 150 Michigan brewers will serve over 1,100 varieties of beers – ales, saisons, stouts, sours, IPAs, and straight-up experimental brews over the two days of the annual celebration of beer.

The festival runs from 5-9 on Friday and from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday. Members of the Guild’s “Enthusiast” program get in an hour early each day.

In addition to beer, this year’s entertainment includes Ryan Dillaha and The Miracle Men on Friday, July 26 (6:15-7:15pm and 7:45-9pm) and Stone Clover(1:30-3pm) and Black Tie Circus (4-5:50) on Saturday.

The Michigan Brewers Guild was formed in 1997 and held its first festival in July 1998. The Guild hosts four festivals – Summer, Fall, Winter, and U.P. -- dedicated exclusively to Michigan craft beer produced by its more than 290 member breweries.

For more information on tickets now $50 each day, go to https://www.mibeer.com/Events/summer-beer-festival. Designated driver tickets are available for $5.

