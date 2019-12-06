Two beer-centric west side restaurants have closed

Metro Detroit's west side suburbs have lost two longstanding restaurants with the recent closing of the Claddagh Irish Pub in Livonia and Ashley's Beer & Grill in Westland.

A message was posted on the website for the Claddagh, which has locations in Indiana, Minnesota and Lansing, stating "thank you for your patronage over the past 15 years and allowing us to serve you and your families."

The spacious pub, at 17800 Haggerty, was known for Irish food such as shepherd's pie and beef stew. The restaurant had loads of beer on tap and often hosted game day events for sports fans.

Late last month, craft beer fans lost a go-to spot with the closing of Ashley's Beer & Grill in Westland. Owned by brothers Jeff and Roy More, a post on Facebook cites issues with their landlords, Westland Mall. Ashley's was located in the parking lot of the shopping center.

"The mall really started to deteriorate when new owners took over in 2016," said co-owner Roy More in an email to The Detroit News. "We and other tenants complained that the New York owners were not complying with their obligations under the lease to maintain the interior and exterior."

Ashley's in Westland had been open for 12 years and was home to yearly beer events like the Brewery Throwdown, North American Belgian Beer Festival and the Cask Ale Festival.

The original location in Ann Arbor, open since 1983, is still in operation at 338 State.

More says they will try to move all the signature festivals held at the Westland Ashley's to the Ann Arbor restaurant.

"It is a loss for the community as the mentions on Facebook from our fans can attest," said More. "We had created a community space in an urban environment. People traveled in from around the state and even across the country. In our beer garden, many commented how they didn't feel like they were in the center of a parking field."

