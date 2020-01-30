Brew Detroit and Detroit City FC team up for session IPA

Brew Detroit and the Detroit City FC are releasing Bring Out Your Dead, a co-branded session IPA for the upcoming soccer season.

Your first chance to taste the brew is Saturday at a party at Brew Detroit's Corktown facility. Try pints of Bring Out Your Dead in cans or on draft 5-9 p.m. Saturday. There's no cover charge to attend, and the event also has a DJ, taco truck and tours of Brew Detroit.

Bring Out Your Dead PIA from Brew Detroit and Detroit City FC (Photo: Brew Detroit)

The party will have Detroit City FC members and owners in attendance as well as Bring Out Your Dead t-shirts for purchase. Some proceeds from the shirts and the party will go towards supporting the Northern Guard Supporters' smoke fund to help cheer on the team.

Bring Out Your Dead session IPA will be available for purchase at the stadium this season. DCFC's first home match of 2020 is March 21.

Brew Detroit is at 1401 Abbott in Detroit. Visit brewdetroit.com for more details.

