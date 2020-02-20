Eastern Market Brewing's new Ferndale Project opens Saturday

Saturday is the official grand opening for Ferndale Project, a new craft beer hub from Eastern Market Brewing.

The production facility and restaurant was purchased from Axle Brewing by Eastern Market Brewing Co. last year. While they waited for the clear to produce and serve beer there, Ferndale Project acted as a neighborhood coffee pop-up featuring Ashe Supply Co. products.

Formerly Axle Brewing and Livernois Tap (which opened in June 2017 and closed two years later), this space fully opens with a party starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Guests can still enjoy coffee service until 4 p.m. Beer, cider and non-alcoholic beverages will be served until midnight. The kitchen is open, too, with some vegan options.

Over the past few weeks as they work toward the official debut, Ferndale Project has been serving lunch on some weekdays, including a burger, vegan shawarma, Caesars salad, deviled eggs and more.

Ferndale Project is at 567 Livernois in Ferndale. Visit ferndaleproject.com.

