Two James Spirits to give out hand sanitizer Thursday afternoon in Corktown

Buy a bottle of craft booze while you're there, or bring a package of toilet paper for someone who has run out

Like many area distilleries, the folks at Two James Spirits have been working hard to use their Corktown production facility for making much-needed hand sanitizer for health professionals and others in the community.

The germ-killing potion is ready, and Two James will be giving away four-ounce bottles of the sanitizer from noon-3 p.m. Thursday. One bottle per person is allowed, and it will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Two James Spirits will give away four-ounce bottles of hand sanitzier at its Corktown tasting room Thursday. (Photo: Two James Spirits)

"We worked really long hours and turned this around pretty darn fast for everyone," the distillery said in a post on Facebook Wednesday. "While you are here please consider buying a bottle of our delicious spirits, or tossing something in the donation jar, but as we said previously if you cannot we understand and we are just glad we can help."

During the stay-at-home order, the distillery is open noon-3 p.m. Wed.-Sun. for bottle sales at the taproom, which will only allow five customers in at one time. Twenty percent of the money from these sales will be donated to the Two James Staff, whose earning power is negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak. There is also a GoFundMe set up for the distillery's bar staff.

In addition to Thursday's sanitizer giveaway, Two James will host a "leave one, take one" toilet paper effort. Those who have an extra toilet paper package that is still in its original wrapping can bring it to the distillery for someone who has run out.

Two James Spirits produces a variety of gin, whiskey, vodka, rum and mezcal. The tasting room and production facility is at 2445 Michigan in Detroit. Visit twojames.com or call (313) 964-4800.

