In a not-very-surprising move, the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled the popular Summer Beer Festival. 

Still, even as summer and fall events continue to get shelved until 2021, there was some hope for outdoor festivals like this. Often a sell-out, the two-day event was planned for July 24-25 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. 

Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Catie Pietsch, representing Third Monk Brewing, of South Lyon, hands a beer sample to a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival on Friday.
Catie Pietsch, representing Third Monk Brewing, of South Lyon, hands a beer sample to a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival on Friday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Keturah Godfrey and Bruce Wood, of Taylor, sit in the shadow of a giant inflatable Bell's Two Hearted Ale can while tasting beer samples and studying a list of the 150 breweries and 1,100-plus beers at the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti Friday.
Keturah Godfrey and Bruce Wood, of Taylor, sit in the shadow of a giant inflatable Bell's Two Hearted Ale can while tasting beer samples and studying a list of the 150 breweries and 1,100-plus beers at the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti Friday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kyle Kipp, 41, of Ypsilanti, hands a sample cup and tokens to a beer festival attendee Friday. Kipp said he lives in the neighborhood volunteers every year.
Kyle Kipp, 41, of Ypsilanti, hands a sample cup and tokens to a beer festival attendee Friday. Kipp said he lives in the neighborhood volunteers every year. Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Albion Malleable Brewing Company's lineup of taps is focused on twists on Belgian ales.
Albion Malleable Brewing Company's lineup of taps is focused on twists on Belgian ales. Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jordan Frazier talks beer with a visitor to the Ore Dock Brewing stand at the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti.
Jordan Frazier talks beer with a visitor to the Ore Dock Brewing stand at the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. Tom Gromak / The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ryan Wiltse, co-owner of River's Edge Brewing, and his wife Carrie serve visitors from their trailer at the Huron River's edge in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park. Ryan Wiltse noted his actual brewpub is also located on the Huron River, but in Milford.
Ryan Wiltse, co-owner of River's Edge Brewing, and his wife Carrie serve visitors from their trailer at the Huron River's edge in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park. Ryan Wiltse noted his actual brewpub is also located on the Huron River, but in Milford. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The line to enter the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival on Saturday extends out of Ypsilanti's Riverside Park and up onto the Cross Street bridge over the Huron River.
The line to enter the Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival on Saturday extends out of Ypsilanti's Riverside Park and up onto the Cross Street bridge over the Huron River. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Thousands of visitors to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival make their way to the entry gates at the start of Saturday's session in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park.
Thousands of visitors to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival make their way to the entry gates at the start of Saturday's session in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Attendees at the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival crowd one of the event's main thoroughfares in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti Saturday.
Attendees at the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival crowd one of the event's main thoroughfares in Riverside Park in Ypsilanti Saturday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shirts, commorative coozies, and other items were available in the merchandise tent at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.
Shirts, commorative coozies, and other items were available in the merchandise tent at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Shirts, commorative coozies, and other items were available in the merchandise tent at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.
Shirts, commorative coozies, and other items were available in the merchandise tent at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Beer drinkers line up at the tent of Grand Rapids' Brewery Vivant at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival Saturday. Brewery Vivant is known for making Belgian-styled ales.
Beer drinkers line up at the tent of Grand Rapids' Brewery Vivant at the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival Saturday. Brewery Vivant is known for making Belgian-styled ales. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Catie Pietsch, representing Third Monk Brewing, of South Lyon, talks over beer choices with a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival on Friday.
Catie Pietsch, representing Third Monk Brewing, of South Lyon, talks over beer choices with a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival on Friday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Kacy Shetler, of Pigeon, tosses a disc at Sherwood Brewing's tent in an effort to win swag from the Shelby Township brewer at the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.
Kacy Shetler, of Pigeon, tosses a disc at Sherwood Brewing's tent in an effort to win swag from the Shelby Township brewer at the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Murphy, a brewer at Ascension Brewing, of Novi, uses a spray bottle to clean the glass of an attendee of the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival Friday.
David Murphy, a brewer at Ascension Brewing, of Novi, uses a spray bottle to clean the glass of an attendee of the Michigan Brewers Guild 2019 Summer Beer Festival Friday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ascension Brewing Company's David Murphy collects a beer token from a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti.
Ascension Brewing Company's David Murphy collects a beer token from a visitor to the Michigan Brewers Guild's 2019 Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Visitors to the 2019 Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park walk between brewer tents and past a large Atwater Brewing inflatable beer can Friday.
Visitors to the 2019 Michigan Brewers Guild Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti's Riverside Park walk between brewer tents and past a large Atwater Brewing inflatable beer can Friday. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Summer Beer Festival attendees lined up all weekend to sample the offerings from Transient Artisan Ales, of Bridgman.
Summer Beer Festival attendees lined up all weekend to sample the offerings from Transient Artisan Ales, of Bridgman. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Late in the day Saturday, many brewers at the Summer Beer Festival, like Traverse City's Right Brain, ran out of beers. In all, more than 150 brewers brought approximately 1,100 beers to the Ypsilanti event.
Late in the day Saturday, many brewers at the Summer Beer Festival, like Traverse City's Right Brain, ran out of beers. In all, more than 150 brewers brought approximately 1,100 beers to the Ypsilanti event. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    “The health and safety of our guests, brewery staff, volunteers and the general public remain our primary focus,” says guild executive director Scott Graham in a release issued Wednesday. “We are disappointed that we won’t be able to gather with our fellow Michigan beer lovers this July, but given the continued uncertainty and safety protocols that remain in place, we believe this is the appropriate decision at this time.”

    A special "Enthusiast Membership" that is offered to craft beer fans will also extend its expiration by six months beginning with memberships that expired March 1 and later. 

    Graham added that he and the Michigan Brewers Guild will still encourage Michigan beer fans to celebrate the industry and support local beer makers in the month of July, which is Michigan Craft Beer Month. The state currently ranks sixth in the nation in terms of the number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, creating an economic impact of $2.5 billion, according to the guild. 

    The group, which represents nearly 300 breweries, also canceled its spring festival, scheduled for May 16 in Traverse City. 

    Visit mibeer.com for more information. 

    mbaetens@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @melodybaetens

    facebook sharetwitter shareemail shareemail share
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/entertainment/dining/first-draft/2020/05/20/michigan-summer-beer-festival-canceled/5227771002/