Arbor Brewing Company's original brewhouse to relocate

Longstanding brewpub Arbor Brewing Company is closing its downtown Ann Arbor location and relocating elsewhere within the city.

The original location — there are others in Ypsilanti and Plymouth that are not closing — opened in 1995 in downtown Ann Arbor. The last date for curbside pick up and delivery will be June 7.

Arbor Brewing's new "Tilted Earth Winter IPA," a New England styled IPA is on the left. On the right is their just-released brut ipa "Good & Proper." (Photo: Tom Gromak, Detroit News)

"It is with a heavy heart today that we announce that our original downtown Ann Arbor brewpub will be closing and relocating elsewhere in Ann Arbor," reads a statement posted to social media this week. "Many batches of beer have been brewed in the original brewhouse, but more importantly many pints shared among friends and many new friendships created."

Arbor Brewing Company points to challenges that arose even before the pandemic and the struggles that will no doubt be present "on the other side of the shutdown."

"With the end of our lease in sight, we have made the decision to move out of this location ... and we will be opening soon in a new location. Ann Arbor is in our DNA and it is important to us to be here."

Buy Photo The Arbor Brewing Company's tent at the Michigan Brewer's Guild Summer Beer Festival in Ypsilanti in 2018. (Photo: Tom Gromak / The Detroit News,)

The statement stresses that this move has no impact on the other locations and their brewing production or restaurants, and packaged beer will still be distributed statewide from the Ypsilanti brewery. Employees at the closing location will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

"There will not be any impact to availability of your favorite Arbor beers."

Through June 7, Arbor Brewing Company is at 114 E. Washington in Ann Arbor. Visit arborbrewing.com.

