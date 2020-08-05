Popular Takoi offers canned cocktails for carryout and delivery

For those who miss bartenders, the craft cocktail to-go wave that is washing over Metro Detroit's bars and lounges is a welcome new trend.

Earlier this summer, the state of Michigan relaxed some carryout alcohol laws to allow bars and restaurants to sell drinks out the door, so long as they're in proper containers. Popular Corktown Thai restaurant Takoi has taken these new rules and run it.

Takoi in Corktown sells their cocktails in a can. (Photo: Takoi)

Beverage director Drew Pompa, who also oversees the program at sister restaurant Magnet, tells us they've canned four of the signature cocktails at Takoi, all built in the restaurant and safely canned for easy mess-free travel.

He said in addition to shining a light on the bar aspect of the chef-driven restaurant, it's a way to create a new revenue stream during the pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry worldwide.

Visit takoidetroit.com to get started on your carryout or delivery order, which includes the canned cocktails, as well as dishes from chef Brad Greenhill and his staff, such as the barbecue spare ribs with a palm sugar and fish sauce glaze, fried rice, a fried chicken sandwich and Som Tum Thai spicy salad.

Takoi's kitchen is open Tues.-Sat. at 2520 Michigan in Detroit. The dining room is temporarily closed.

