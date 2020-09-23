Short's Brewing teams up with dispensary for Michigan beer-flavored edibles

Call it a Michigan match made in heaven, or at least on "higher" ground.

To celebrate National Drink a Beer Day on Monday, Skymint marijuana dispensary has joined forces with Short's Brewing Company for a series of beer-flavored pot gummies.

Skymint, a Michigan-based company with medical and recreation locations all over the state, and its edible brand Jolly has come out with three flavors inspired by popular craft brew from Short's: Huma Lupa Licious, Soft Parade and Starcut Cider Mosa.

The packages are sold for $30 each, and include 10 gummies that have 10mg of THC in each. You don't have to wait until National Drink A Beer Day or any other made-up holiday to enjoy them, Skymint has them for sale now online at skymint.com.

Area locations include the Hazel Park store at 20940 John R. or 958 South Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor.

