Roak Brewing won't reopen Feb. 1, announces permanent taproom closure

Royal Oak's Roak Brewing Co. announced Sunday on social media that its Lincoln Avenue taproom won't reopen Feb. 1, but will remain permanently closed.

The post said that all brewing would be moving to the company's Marshall brewery facility. Roak acquired Marshall's Dark Horse Brewing in 2019.

"To all our loyal customers and fans, we have made the difficult decision that ROAK's taproom will not be reopening as of February 1st," the company wrote on Facebook. "However, ROAK beer will now be brewed in our Marshall, Michigan facility.

"We are TRULY humbled at the loyalty and support we've received over the years and want to thank the City of Royal Oak, our customers, fans, and awesome staff for everything."

Roak had been a fixture in Royal Oak for about five years, and had branched out into retail distribution of its popular beers like Live Wire IPA, Hopgazer New England-styled IPA, and its Devil Dog Oatmeal Stout.

Its taproom featured a restaurant that was likely impacted heavily by COVID-19 related closures in Michigan. A number of breweries around Michigan have been hit by the loss of business, while many smaller ones have pivoted to selling via takeout as Michigan's winter has taken away patio drinking and dining.

In addition to breweries, the COVID-19 pandemic also upended 2020's entire slate of beer festivals, which serve as key opportunities to introduce craft beer enthusiasts to a brewery's beers.

Roak, which also operated a mug club for loyal drinkers, said an announcement would be made Monday about times when members could pick up their mugs.