A year after sale, Bell's Brewery is still the top in Michigan, new products coming

When Michigan's top brewery was sold to an overseas company in late 2021, founder and craft beverage pioneer Larry Bell promised that Bell's Brewery wouldn't change.

Fifteen months later, it seems promises are being kept. The only changes we're seeing is more of the same beloved Bell's beer and in more places throughout the country.

Last month the company announced the expansion of the 25-year-old Two Hearted IPA. Bell's Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker told The Detroit News a new lager is coming in 2023. She also said the flagship seasonal brew, Oberon, will return this spring with a variety pack featuring different styles of the favorite wheat ale.

“It’s a very exciting time for Bell’s Brewery," said Yunker, who has been with the beer brand for around 20 years. "Joining forces with New Belgium has provided a lot of opportunities for our team. One thing we’re most excited about is introducing folks to Two Hearted and Oberon on the West Coast in particular."

The Hearted IPA Variety Pack includes the original, plus three, distinct IPAs. These include a new, tropical and fruity IPA, Hazy Hearted and Change of Heart, an experimental cold IPA that is described as having “fruit-forward and piney notes with a clean, dry finish.” The fourth in the pack is the imperial-style Big Hearted, which has citrus and berry hop aromas and is higher in alcohol than the others, being 9.5% alcohol by volume.

A second edition of the "Hearted" bundle will reach stores in early April with a new lineup of beer varieties.

The Oberon variety pack is set to hit stores mid-May with previously released variants as well as at least one new Oberon.

In 2022, for the wheat ale's 30th anniversary, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the long-celebrated unofficial spring kickoff day an official holiday by proclaiming March 23 to be "Oberon Day" in Michigan. Yunker called that proclamation last year "a significant milestone" for the brand.

Besides new beers and line extensions of old favorites, the Bell's-New Belgium partnership has allowed the Michigan company to continue to work toward its goal to become carbon neutral by 2030, no small feat. One of the biggest goals for this year, however, is to be come a nationally distributed brand and continue to use beer to bring people together.

"We believe the way we make beer and do business has a unique power to help renew our trust in each other, re-ignite and celebrate our distinct senses of creativity, and re-energize the common belief we can come together to make good on the promise of a more prosperous future for all. We’re excited to share that with fans on a national level," said Yunker.

