The coming-of-age film wins three awards; 'Vice' also wins three

Elsie Fisher in "Eighth Grade." (Photo: A24)

The Detroit Film Critics Society went back to school this year, naming "Eighth Grade" as its best film of 2018.

The coming of age comic-drama also nabbed notices for Best Supporting Actor (Josh Hamilton) and Best Breakthrough (for writer-director Bo Burnham). "Eighth Grade" led all DFCS nominees with nine nods total.

"Vice," director Adam McKay's look at former Vice President Dick Cheney, also won three awards: Best Director, Best Ensemble and Best Screenplay. "Vice" tied the Best Screenplay category with "Green Book."

Other winners include Ethan Hawke for Best Actor for "First Reformed"; Toni Collette for Best Actress for "Hereditary"; Regina King for Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk"; "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" for Best Animated Film; "Three Identical Strangers" for Best Documentary; and "A Star is Born" for Best Use of Music.

The Detroit Film Critics Society is made up of 21 film critics from around the Metro Detroit and Southeastern Michigan area, including Detroit News Film Critic Adam Graham and Detroit News contributor Tom Long.

