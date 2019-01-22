And other surprises and reactions to Tuesday's Academy Award nominations

This image released by Netflix shows Marina de Tavira, center, in a scene from the film "Roma," by filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron. (Photo: Carlos Somonte, AP)

Marina de Tavira.

That name was the biggest surprise when the Oscar nominations were revealed Tuesday morning. The "Roma" actress snuck into a crowded Best Supporting Actress field, edging out "First Man's" Claire Foy, who was thought to be a contender.

"Roma" tied with "The Favourite" for a leading 10 nominations for the awards, which will be handed out Feb. 24. Both are nominated for Best Picture, alongside “A Star Is Born,” “Green Book,” “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Vice.”

Here are other surprises, snubs and reactions to Tuesday's Oscar nominations:

This image released by Fox Searchlight Pictures shows Melissa McCarthy in a scene from "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" (Photo: AP)

Only eight films were nominated for Best Picture. In the 10 years since the Best Picture field was expanded to a potential 10 nominees, the field has only been that small two other times, in 2014 and 2015. The tightening of the group squeezed out "If Beale Street Could Talk," which was favored to win that ninth position. Also left out in the cold: "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" and "Mary Poppins Returns," both of which had outside shots at Best Picture nominations.

This image released by Focus Features shows director Spike Lee, left, with actors Topher Grace, center, and Adam Driver on the set of Lee's film "BlacKkKlansman." (Photo: David Lee, AP)

"BlacKkKlansman" did well, earning six nominations, including a director nod for Spike Lee, his first ever in the category, and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Adam Driver. Star John David Washington, however, did not earn a Best Actor nomination, which would have been his first.

Actor Willem Dafoe receives the Coppa Volpi for Best Actor in the movie "At Eternity's Gate" during the awards ceremony of the 75th Venice Film Festival on September 8, 2018 at Venice Lido. (Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI, AFP/Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe snuck into the Best Actor field for his deeply committed performance in "At Eternity's Gate," in which he plays Vincent van Gogh. It's Dafoe's fourth Oscar nomination, and his second in two years (following "The Florida Project"). Dafoe joins Christian Bale ("Vice"), Viggo Mortensen ("Green Book"), Rami Malek ("Bohemian Rhapsody") and Bradley Cooper ("A Star is Born"), leaving no room for "First Reformed's" Ethan Hawke. ("First Reformed" managed just one nomination, for Best Original Screenplay.)

Michael B. Jordan and Daniel Kaluuya in "Black Panther" (Photo: Marvel)

"Black Panther" earned seven nominations, but not one for Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan, whose charismatic performance as Erik Killmonger, the film's villain, was snubbed. Also bounced from the Best Supporting Actor category was "Beautiful Boy's" Timothée Chalamet, who was looking for his second Oscar nomination in a row, following last year Best Actor nod for "Call Me By Your Name." Good news in the Best Supporting Actor category: Sam Elliott picked up his first-ever Oscar nomination, for "A Star is Born."

This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood" from the film, "Won't You Be My Neighbor." (Photo: Jim Judkis, AP)

Who would rob Mister Rogers? The Academy, that's who. "Won't You Be My Neighbor?' missed out on a Best Documentary nomination, as did "Three Identical Strangers," both of which were hits at the box office last year. "RBG," the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, did score a nomination in the category, as did "Free Solo," about professional rock climber Alex Honnold.

A still from the film "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (Photo: Netflix)

"Roma" gives Netflix its first Best Picture nominee, a breakthrough for the streaming service. The film was released in some theaters in December; it is unsure if its nominations will lead to a wider theatrical release prior to next month's Oscar ceremony. In keeping with Netflix's veil of secrecy, "Roma's" box office figures were not reported to traditional box office tracking outlets. Netflix also scored a trio of nominations for the Coen Brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs."

Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy in "First Man." (Photo: Universal Pictures / Dreamworks)

The Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man" didn't manage any top nominations but did score nods in four technical categories: production design, sound editing, sound mixing and visual effects.

