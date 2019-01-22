Vivien Lyra Blair, left, Sandra Bullock and Julian Edwards star. (Photo: Netflix)

Fans of the Netflix hit "Bird Box" can see the horror flick on the big screen next month at the Senate Theater in Detroit.

The historic venue will host two showings of the Sandra Bullock film on Feb. 16 and 2 and 8 p.m. The earlier show will include a Q & A and book signing with Josh Malerman, the locally-based author who wrote the novel on which the movie is based.

For each screening doors open an hour before show time and an organ overture will start 30 minutes before.

The afternoon showing is followed by the Malerman Q & A and book signing. Tickets are $10 for admission only or $25 for admission and a copy of "Bird Box." Guests are allowed to bring their own copy of "Bird Box" from home for the signing. Tickets can be purchased in advance here.

No tickets are required for the 8 p.m. Feb. 16 screening which does not include an appearance by Malerman. Admission is $5 at the door.

Buy Photo Ferndale’s Josh Malerman with some of his memorabilia. He’s also a member of the Detroit garage-rock band The High Strung. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

Malerman, who is also in the Metro Detroit band the High Strung, has written several novels. "Bird Box," his debut novel, was published in 2014 and received the Bram Stoker Award for Best First Novel. Since the release of the film adaptation, "Bird Box" reached the New York Times Best Sellers List.

After "Bird Box" was released on Netflix in late December, the streaming service, which is usually tight-lipped about numbers, announced that 45 million subscribers had watched the post-apocalyptic film, and said it was the best first seven days ever for a Netflix film.

The Senate Theater is a historic 800-seat theater at 6424 Michigan in Detroit. Call (313) 894-0850 or visit dtos.org.

