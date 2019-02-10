This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows the characters Emmet, left, and Rex Dangervest, center, both voiced by Chris Pratt, in a scene from "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part." (Photo: AP)

New York – “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” was easily the weekend’s top ticket-seller in theaters over the weekend, but the film’s estimated $35 million haul came well shy of expectations.

The animated sequel had been forecast to open with around $50 million. Instead, it debuted with about half the $69 million the 2014 original did, despite good reviews and an A-minus CinemaScore.

In second was “What Men What,” starring Taraji P. Henson in a loose remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson comedy. It opened with $19 million.

The Liam Neeson thriller “Cold Pursuit” debuted with $10.8 million. Earlier in the week, Neeson drew heavy criticism after he acknowledged wanting to kill a random black person when a close friend told him she had been raped by a black man.

