‘Lego Movie 2’ opens No.1 but everything is not awesome
New York – “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” was easily the weekend’s top ticket-seller in theaters over the weekend, but the film’s estimated $35 million haul came well shy of expectations.
The animated sequel had been forecast to open with around $50 million. Instead, it debuted with about half the $69 million the 2014 original did, despite good reviews and an A-minus CinemaScore.
In second was “What Men What,” starring Taraji P. Henson in a loose remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson comedy. It opened with $19 million.
The Liam Neeson thriller “Cold Pursuit” debuted with $10.8 million. Earlier in the week, Neeson drew heavy criticism after he acknowledged wanting to kill a random black person when a close friend told him she had been raped by a black man.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.